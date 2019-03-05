See the Imagine by Kia Concept in Photos
Kia's latest concept car is a segment buster that aims to gets hearts racing.
Kia is preparing for the seemingly imminent electric future, and its newest concept, which has been revealed at the Geneva auto show, is the brand's first from-the-ground-up four-door EV. It's called the Imagine by Kia-yes, that's really the name-and European VP of design Gregory Guillaume says it was designed to get pulses racing and show that electric cars can be both exciting to drive and exciting to look at.
