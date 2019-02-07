See the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport in Photos
Cosmetic and safety upgrades usher the Rogue Sport into the 2020 model year.
Nissan is as invested in the crossover movement as any full-line manufacturer, and a big part of Nissan's lineup strategy is the Rogue Sport subcompact crossover. To keep consumers interested and let the competition know it's not resting on its laurels, Nissan is treating the popular Rogue Sport subcompact crossover to a minor makeover for the 2020 model year.
