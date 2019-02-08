A Quick History of Mazda's MX-5 Miata Sports Car, from 1989 to Now

Despite three full redesigns and a span of 30 years, Mazda's MX-5 Miata spiritually hasn't changed much since it debuted at the 1989 Chicago auto show. The plucky roadster remains tiny, lightweight, and rear-wheel drive. An inline-four lives in its nose, two seats live between its axles, and its top goes down. It is a simple, fun, affordable sports car-a key driver behind it becoming the best-selling roadster of all time some years ago. There's a good chance someone you know has one, has had one, or wants one. Where did that magic come from? Follow along our full history of the MX-5 for a hint, and discover a few of the model's desirable special editions and offshoots

