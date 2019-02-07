Photos of the Rare but Super Lame 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia

If you were shocked to hear that the Alfa Romeo 4C was still in production for the 2019 model year (albeit only in the Spider body style), it's surely even more shocking to learn that it will continue through the 2020 model year. At the Chicago auto show, Alfa has unveiled a new limited edition of the 4C Spider that is one of the most truly limited limited editions we have encountered in a long time. It's called the 4C Spider Italia, and Alfa will build just 15 examples.