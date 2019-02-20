Detailed Photos of the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider

When we reviewed the coupe version of the McLaren 600LT several months back, we equated McLaren Automotive's product development to that of a fast-food restaurant: a core set of ingredients combined into novel, if familiar, dishes. It was a compliment of sorts, an appreciation of the small company’s ability over the past eight or so years to take a twin-turbo V-8, a carbon-fiber tub, and a couple of different suspension systems and turn them into a bewildering array of variations.