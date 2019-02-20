Detailed Photos of the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
Carbon fiber allows McLaren to shave the top from its utterly insane coupes without consequence. We drive the latest deroofed McLaren.
When we reviewed the coupe version of the McLaren 600LT several months back, we equated McLaren Automotive's product development to that of a fast-food restaurant: a core set of ingredients combined into novel, if familiar, dishes. It was a compliment of sorts, an appreciation of the small company’s ability over the past eight or so years to take a twin-turbo V-8, a carbon-fiber tub, and a couple of different suspension systems and turn them into a bewildering array of variations.
