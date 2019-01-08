In-Depth Photos of the 2018 Renault Mégane R.S. 280 Cup
A tasty Continental take on a familiar recipe.
France produced around two million cars last year, but no French-brand cars were exported to the United States. And yet French buyers are still able to exercise their modest enthusiasm for American-made models, including various Jeeps, the Ford Mustang, and the BMW X6. In terms of a trade balance, that probably means we're winning. But is this inequity also denying us some compelling autos?
