In-Depth Photos of the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast
Our test results prove it is what it says it is.
At the intersection of circles in the Venn diagram of Ferrari, Car and Driver, and November 1971 lies a very special sliver of commonality. It was then that C/D organized the very first Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash. The entrants were a hodgepodge of vehicles, many of them modified. But the winning car, a Ferrari 365GTB/4 Daytona piloted by the one and only Brock Yates and professional racer Dan Gurney, was bone stock. And the spirit of that Ferrari lives on in the 812 Superfast.
