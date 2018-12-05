Our 7 Picks for the Best Racing Video Games of 2018

Racing video games are the cheapest way for enthusiasts young and old to get behind the wheel of their dream cars and build a virtual collection that would make Jay Leno green with envy. While legendary franchises such as Gran Turismo and Forza simulate real-life driving conditions, there are numerous arcade-style alternatives that deliver high-speed thrills and over-the-top visuals.

Still, nailing down the best virtual driving experience with the sheer variety of available titles and individual preferences is difficult. Instead, we've chosen seven of the most promising racing games that have so far been released in 2018. That means both Gran Turismo Sport and Forza Motorsport 7, great games that were released last year, are scratches. The official Car and Driver video game circa 1992 also misses the cut-in all of its anitquated, pixelated glory.

Some of these games are on sale for some gaming systems but not others, so be sure to do your research. Peruse our aggregated list below to find a great racing video game or games for you or the auto enthusiast in your life.