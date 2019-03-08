The 2021 Volkswagen Golf Mark 8 Shows Off Its New Look

Volkswagen's seventh-generation Golf is getting ready to wind down the end of its production run, and the eighth-generation car is almost ready to hit the scene, as evidenced by these photos of a nearly undisguised prototype running around Europe. We've already detailed what we know about the new Golf, expected to arrive in the United States in 2020 as a 2021 model, and seeing the new car in the flesh shows that its styling will be evolutionary. Flip through this gallery to take a closer look and learn more information about VW's new compact hatch.