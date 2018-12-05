The 2020 Ford Explorer Is Nearly Ready for Production

The Ford Explorer is not only one of the Blue Oval's most recognizable nameplates, it's also now one of the company's most important models given the recent shift away from passenger cars toward crossovers and SUVs. An all-new version of the Explorer is on the horizon for 2020, and we've now gotten our first glimpse of the new version in civilian form after seeing plenty of the cop-car Explorer (officially known as the Police Interceptor Utility) over the past few months. While the exterior is an evolutionary change from the current Explorer, the 2020 model rides on a new platform and will have new powertrains as well. The interior has now been spied as well, and it is a bigger departure from the current model. Click on to see more photos and learn more details about the new model.