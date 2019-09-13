2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit in Photos
The Rabbit Edition may be the last special-edition model of the current Golf GTI before Volkswagen releases the eighth generation.
Volkswagen revives the Rabbit moniker for the U.S. market with this special-edition Golf GTI as it approaches the end of the current generation's production run. It's presented as a mid-grade trim level between the S and SE. We tested both automatic and manual variants. Read the full story here.
