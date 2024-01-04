Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO), a cloud-based subscription management platform provider, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the company on January 2, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zuora Inc's business model revolves around its SaaS platform, which helps businesses in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The platform is designed to automate recurring billing, collections, quoting, revenue recognition, and subscription metrics.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 338,842 shares of Zuora Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Zuora Inc were trading at $8.84, giving the company a market cap of $1.165 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.77, with a GuruFocus Value of $11.44, indicating that Zuora Inc is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Zuora Inc Chairman and CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 84,676 Shares

