GuruFocus.com

Zscaler Inc (ZS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Operating Margin and Strong Revenue Growth

GuruFocus News
5 min read

In This Article:

  • Revenue: $628 million, up 26% year over year.

  • Billings Growth: 13% year over year to $517 million.

  • Operating Profit: Increased by 50% year over year.

  • Operating Margin: 21%, a new Q1 record.

  • Free Cash Flow Margin: 46%.

  • Gross Margin: 80.6%.

  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $4.411 billion, up 26% year over year.

  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: 114%.

  • Cash and Investments: Over $2.7 billion.

  • Guidance for Q2 Revenue: $633 million to $635 million, reflecting 21% year-over-year growth.

  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: $2.623 billion to $2.643 billion, reflecting 21% to 22% year-over-year growth.

  • Full-Year Billings Guidance: $3.124 billion to $3.149 billion, reflecting 19% to 20% year-over-year growth.

  • Earnings Per Share Guidance for Q2: $0.68 to $0.69.

  • Earnings Per Share Guidance for Full Year: $2.94 to $2.99.

Release Date: December 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) reported a strong Q1 with revenue growth of 26% year over year, exceeding the high end of their guidance.

  • The company achieved a 50% year-over-year increase in operating profit, setting new records for operating margin at 21% and free cash flow margin at 46%.

  • Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) is experiencing significant demand for its AI-powered solutions, contributing to large customer wins and expanding its AI portfolio.

  • The company has successfully shifted its sales strategy to account-centric selling, resulting in stronger customer engagement and higher-quality pipeline.

  • Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) continues to gain market share, securing over 35% of Global 2000 and about 45% of the Fortune 500 companies.

Negative Points

  • Despite strong performance, Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) faces ongoing customer scrutiny of large deals, which could impact sales cycles.

  • The company's dollar-based net retention rate was 114%, which, while strong, may face variability due to increased success in selling bigger bundles upfront.

  • Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) anticipates that new products optimized for faster go-to-market rather than margins will continue to influence gross margins.

  • The company is investing heavily in upgrades to its cloud and AI infrastructure, which could impact short-term profitability.

  • Remo Canessa, the Chief Financial Officer, announced his retirement, which may lead to transitional challenges in financial leadership.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the 20% growth in unscheduled billings this quarter and your expectations for future billings growth? A: The 20% growth exceeded our expectations. We anticipate unscheduled billings to remain above 20% in the second half. Our strong demand for the Zscaler platform, growing pipeline, and increased sales capacity give us confidence in our guidance for the second half. - Remo Canessa, CFO & Jay Chaudhry, CEO

and

Recommended Stories