Zscaler Inc (ZS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Operating Margin and Strong Revenue Growth

Release Date: December 02, 2024

Zscaler Inc ( NASDAQ:ZS ) continues to gain market share, securing over 35% of Global 2000 and about 45% of the Fortune 500 companies.

Zscaler Inc ( NASDAQ:ZS ) is experiencing significant demand for its AI-powered solutions, contributing to large customer wins and expanding its AI portfolio.

The company achieved a 50% year-over-year increase in operating profit, setting new records for operating margin at 21% and free cash flow margin at 46%.

Zscaler Inc ( NASDAQ:ZS ) reported a strong Q1 with revenue growth of 26% year over year, exceeding the high end of their guidance.

Remo Canessa, the Chief Financial Officer, announced his retirement, which may lead to transitional challenges in financial leadership.

The company is investing heavily in upgrades to its cloud and AI infrastructure, which could impact short-term profitability.

Zscaler Inc ( NASDAQ:ZS ) anticipates that new products optimized for faster go-to-market rather than margins will continue to influence gross margins.

The company's dollar-based net retention rate was 114%, which, while strong, may face variability due to increased success in selling bigger bundles upfront.

Q: Can you discuss the 20% growth in unscheduled billings this quarter and your expectations for future billings growth? A: The 20% growth exceeded our expectations. We anticipate unscheduled billings to remain above 20% in the second half. Our strong demand for the Zscaler platform, growing pipeline, and increased sales capacity give us confidence in our guidance for the second half. - Remo Canessa, CFO & Jay Chaudhry, CEO

Q: How is Zscaler collaborating with Microsoft to support the rollout of Microsoft Copilot, and how does this impact your competition with Varonis? A: We leverage our integration with Microsoft for data discovery and classification, providing a unique advantage by being in line for all Office 365 traffic. This allows us to secure Microsoft Copilot effectively, as demonstrated by a seven-figure deal with a G2000 company. Our position in the traffic path gives us a competitive edge. - Jay Chaudhry, CEO

Q: How significant is ZPA as a growth driver, and what is the current state of the VPN replacement cycle? A: VPNs are still prevalent, but ZPA is a major growth driver, now accounting for over 40% of new and upsell business. The opportunity extends beyond VPN replacement to include zero trust segmentation. We expect all customers to eventually adopt ZIA, ZPA, and ZDX. - Jay Chaudhry, CEO

Q: How does Zscaler's growth compare to firewall vendors, and what opportunities arise from hardware refresh cycles? A: Our growth significantly outpaces firewall vendors. Firewall refresh cycles present opportunities for us to replace traditional firewalls with our zero trust solutions, including SD-WAN and device segmentation, which are gaining customer interest. - Jay Chaudhry, CEO

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of emerging products on unscheduled billings growth and which products are driving this growth? A: The growth is driven by both emerging and core products. Emerging products like AI, workload protection, and ZDX are performing well. We expect emerging products to account for a mid-20% range of new and upsell business. - Remo Canessa, CFO & Jay Chaudhry, CEO

Q: What is the current ARR target, and how are emerging products contributing to new business activity? A: Our ARR target for the year is $3 billion, with a net retention rate of 114%. Emerging products like ZDX, zero trust branch, and AI solutions are significant contributors, expected to account for a mid-20% range of new and upsell business. - Remo Canessa, CFO & Jay Chaudhry, CEO

Q: How is Zscaler addressing customer scrutiny on large deals, and what role does AI play in your solutions? A: Customer scrutiny is a general economic trend, but our zero trust solutions, combined with AI, help reduce costs and complexity, making us attractive to customers. AI is a catalyst for our growth, enhancing our security offerings. - Remo Canessa, CFO & Jay Chaudhry, CEO

Q: What progress has been made with Avalor and how does Zscaler handle the scale of data and traffic? A: Avalor has enabled us to build a data fabric for efficient SecOps. We have introduced products like Risk360 and unified vulnerability management. Our ability to handle large volumes of data and traffic is a competitive advantage, allowing us to offer breach prediction and threat hunting. - Jay Chaudhry, CEO

