Zscaler Inc (ZS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Operating Margin and Strong Revenue Growth
Revenue: $628 million, up 26% year over year.
Billings Growth: 13% year over year to $517 million.
Operating Profit: Increased by 50% year over year.
Operating Margin: 21%, a new Q1 record.
Free Cash Flow Margin: 46%.
Gross Margin: 80.6%.
Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $4.411 billion, up 26% year over year.
Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: 114%.
Cash and Investments: Over $2.7 billion.
Guidance for Q2 Revenue: $633 million to $635 million, reflecting 21% year-over-year growth.
Full-Year Revenue Guidance: $2.623 billion to $2.643 billion, reflecting 21% to 22% year-over-year growth.
Full-Year Billings Guidance: $3.124 billion to $3.149 billion, reflecting 19% to 20% year-over-year growth.
Earnings Per Share Guidance for Q2: $0.68 to $0.69.
Earnings Per Share Guidance for Full Year: $2.94 to $2.99.
Release Date: December 02, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) reported a strong Q1 with revenue growth of 26% year over year, exceeding the high end of their guidance.
The company achieved a 50% year-over-year increase in operating profit, setting new records for operating margin at 21% and free cash flow margin at 46%.
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) is experiencing significant demand for its AI-powered solutions, contributing to large customer wins and expanding its AI portfolio.
The company has successfully shifted its sales strategy to account-centric selling, resulting in stronger customer engagement and higher-quality pipeline.
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) continues to gain market share, securing over 35% of Global 2000 and about 45% of the Fortune 500 companies.
Negative Points
Despite strong performance, Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) faces ongoing customer scrutiny of large deals, which could impact sales cycles.
The company's dollar-based net retention rate was 114%, which, while strong, may face variability due to increased success in selling bigger bundles upfront.
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) anticipates that new products optimized for faster go-to-market rather than margins will continue to influence gross margins.
The company is investing heavily in upgrades to its cloud and AI infrastructure, which could impact short-term profitability.
Remo Canessa, the Chief Financial Officer, announced his retirement, which may lead to transitional challenges in financial leadership.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you discuss the 20% growth in unscheduled billings this quarter and your expectations for future billings growth? A: The 20% growth exceeded our expectations. We anticipate unscheduled billings to remain above 20% in the second half. Our strong demand for the Zscaler platform, growing pipeline, and increased sales capacity give us confidence in our guidance for the second half. - Remo Canessa, CFO & Jay Chaudhry, CEO
Q: How is Zscaler collaborating with Microsoft to support the rollout of Microsoft Copilot, and how does this impact your competition with Varonis? A: We leverage our integration with Microsoft for data discovery and classification, providing a unique advantage by being in line for all Office 365 traffic. This allows us to secure Microsoft Copilot effectively, as demonstrated by a seven-figure deal with a G2000 company. Our position in the traffic path gives us a competitive edge. - Jay Chaudhry, CEO
Q: How significant is ZPA as a growth driver, and what is the current state of the VPN replacement cycle? A: VPNs are still prevalent, but ZPA is a major growth driver, now accounting for over 40% of new and upsell business. The opportunity extends beyond VPN replacement to include zero trust segmentation. We expect all customers to eventually adopt ZIA, ZPA, and ZDX. - Jay Chaudhry, CEO
Q: How does Zscaler's growth compare to firewall vendors, and what opportunities arise from hardware refresh cycles? A: Our growth significantly outpaces firewall vendors. Firewall refresh cycles present opportunities for us to replace traditional firewalls with our zero trust solutions, including SD-WAN and device segmentation, which are gaining customer interest. - Jay Chaudhry, CEO
Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of emerging products on unscheduled billings growth and which products are driving this growth? A: The growth is driven by both emerging and core products. Emerging products like AI, workload protection, and ZDX are performing well. We expect emerging products to account for a mid-20% range of new and upsell business. - Remo Canessa, CFO & Jay Chaudhry, CEO
Q: What is the current ARR target, and how are emerging products contributing to new business activity? A: Our ARR target for the year is $3 billion, with a net retention rate of 114%. Emerging products like ZDX, zero trust branch, and AI solutions are significant contributors, expected to account for a mid-20% range of new and upsell business. - Remo Canessa, CFO & Jay Chaudhry, CEO
Q: How is Zscaler addressing customer scrutiny on large deals, and what role does AI play in your solutions? A: Customer scrutiny is a general economic trend, but our zero trust solutions, combined with AI, help reduce costs and complexity, making us attractive to customers. AI is a catalyst for our growth, enhancing our security offerings. - Remo Canessa, CFO & Jay Chaudhry, CEO
Q: What progress has been made with Avalor and how does Zscaler handle the scale of data and traffic? A: Avalor has enabled us to build a data fabric for efficient SecOps. We have introduced products like Risk360 and unified vulnerability management. Our ability to handle large volumes of data and traffic is a competitive advantage, allowing us to offer breach prediction and threat hunting. - Jay Chaudhry, CEO
