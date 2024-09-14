Zscaler Full Year 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.17b (up 34% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$57.7m (loss narrowed by 72% from FY 2023).

US$0.39 loss per share (improved from US$1.40 loss in FY 2023).

Zscaler Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 17%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Sales of Subscription Services to Our Cloud Platform & Related Support Services contributing US$2.17b. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to US$1.09b (60% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of US$63.8m. Explore how ZS's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 16% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Software industry in the US.

The company's shares are up 8.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Zscaler you should know about.

