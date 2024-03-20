Is Zotefoams plc's (LON:ZTF) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that Zotefoams' (LON:ZTF) stock increased by 4.7% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Zotefoams' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zotefoams is:

9.8% = UK£11m ÷ UK£113m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.10.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Zotefoams' Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

To begin with, Zotefoams seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Zotefoams' meagre five year net income growth average of 2.8%. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Zotefoams' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 2.8% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is ZTF fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Zotefoams Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 41% (implying that the company retains the remaining 59% of its income), Zotefoams' earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Zotefoams has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 25% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Zotefoams' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

