When BlackRock, the investment titan with more than $10 trillion in assets under management, invests in something, the finance world pays close attention. This is why Pyramid Analytics, an AI business analytics firm, has been in the news. According to a report by news agency Reuters, the startup recently raised more than $50 million in funding from the investment management firm. Pyramid Analytics operates an AI-powered platform that uses a combination of machine learning and AI to simplify processes and data analysis for clients. Some of the prominent clients of the startup include the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as Hallmark, Deloitte and Volkswagen.

Meanwhile, AI markets in Europe were brimming with enthusiasm over the blockbuster debut of LightOn, a GenAI startup based in France, on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. The shares of the firm jumped close to 10% during the initial public offering. The startup builds large language models for businesses and institutions. It was valued at around $65 million in the IPO. AI startups have been fetching soaring valuations on market debuts. They have also been raising hundreds of millions in funding through financing rounds led by venture capital firms as the AI boom sweeps markets around the globe.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Rebrands for AI Era: New Name Reflects Shift to Hybrid Work Solutions

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) provides a unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. On November 25, the company announced that it would be changing its name from Zoom Video Communications Inc. to just Zoom Communications Inc. In a post on the company blog, Zoom Communications CEO Eric Yuan wrote that Zoom was now an AI-first work platform for human connection that delivers modern, hybrid work solutions.

