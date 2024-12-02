Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Stifel Raises Price Target to $90 Following Earnings Report

We recently compiled a list of the 14 AI News That Broke The Internet This Week. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stands against the other AI stocks that broke the Internet this week.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) recently released a report that examines how artificial intelligence may shape the future of international trade. The report projects global real trade growth could rise by nearly 14 percentage points by 2040 under optimistic scenarios of universal AI adoption, but only 7 percentage points under uneven adoption. Digitally delivered services could grow 18 percentage points in the best-case scenario. While high-income economies may gain the most productivity, lower-income economies stand to reduce trade costs more effectively, it contends.

However, the report also warns of growing AI divides, data governance challenges, and intellectual property concerns. It advocates for global coordination through the WTO to address these risks and ensure AI fosters inclusive, equitable trade. Based on the conclusions drawn from the report, WTO underlines that AI has the potential to reduce trade costs, reshape service trade, increase AI-related goods and services trade, and redefine comparative advantages across economies.

AI-Driven Innovations from Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), New Solutions Aim to Revolutionize Work and Workspace Dynamics

A close-up of a hand using a laptop to control an immersive video meeting.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) provides a unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Following third-quarter earnings results, the firm announced it is rebranding as an AI-first platform. On November 26, Stifel raised the price target on the stock to $90 from $70 and kept a Hold rating on the shares. Results presented no significant surprises, but rather a continuation of stabilization trends in both Enterprise and Online, Stifel told investors in a post-earnings note. Stability in both cohorts and share repurchase authorizations in the billions justify the stock's greater than 60% move from its August lows, but greater than mid-single digit growth seems unlikely near-to-mid-term, the advisory added.

