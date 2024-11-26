Zoom Rebrands Itself Remove the Word Video from Its Name

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), the videoconference service app which was super well-known during COVID-19 pandemic for its video conferencing services, is now rebrand itself as Zoom Communications Inc from previously Zoom Video Communications Inc. The measure remarks the company's shift focus to artificial intelligence (AI) centric products.

Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan announced that Zoom is developing AI-centric tools to corporate communications and therefore it is expected that the products will enhance productivity, efficiency, and overall user experience.

Our new name more accurately reflects our expanding scope and plans for long-term growth, said Yuan.

Zoom's AI new features include Zoom Docs, a collaborative document workspace and AI Companion to help summarize meeting tasks, make email response drafts and prepare users for meetings. The goal of the measure is to stay competitive in digital workspace arena to offer more dynamic and effective user experience by integrating AI extensively into Zoom's ecosystem.

The word "video" in the Zoom's company name simply explains what the company does: providing video conference. Removing the word "video" from Zoom is like removing its core identity. Will the decision impact the revenue in the future? We'll see.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

