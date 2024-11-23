GuruFocus.com

ZKH Group Ltd (ZKH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Optimizations Drive Margin ...

In This Article:

  • GMV: RMB2.69 billion in Q3 2024, a slight year-over-year decline.

  • Revenue: RMB2.28 billion in Q3 2024, a 0.7% year-over-year increase.

  • Gross Margin: Increased from 16.3% to 17% year over year in Q3 2024.

  • Adjusted Net Loss Margin: Improved from 4.4% to 2.9% year over year in Q3 2024.

  • Net Product Revenues: RMB2.21 billion, a 2% increase from the prior year period.

  • Net Service Revenues: RMB57.7 million, a 27.8% decrease from the prior year period.

  • Operating Expenses: RMB493.8 million, representing 21.6% of net revenues.

  • Fulfillment Expenses: RMB100.2 million, an 11.8% decrease from the prior year period.

  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: RMB168.2 million, a 7.7% decrease from the prior year period.

  • Research and Development Expenses: RMB49.8 million, a 12.2% increase from the prior year period.

  • General and Administrative Expenses: RMB175.6 million, a 16.6% increase from the prior year period.

  • Net Loss: RMB81.8 million compared with RMB97.7 million in the prior year period.

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss: RMB66.2 million compared with RMB98.7 million in the prior year period.

  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: RMB160.5 million generated in Q3 2024.

Release Date: November 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • ZKH Group Ltd (NYSE:ZKH) reported improvements in business structure, quality, and resilience, driven by strategic optimization efforts.

  • The company achieved a gross margin increase from 16.3% to 17% year over year in the third quarter.

  • ZKH Group Ltd (NYSE:ZKH) substantially narrowed its adjusted net loss margin from 4.4% to 2.9% year over year.

  • The company successfully catered to over 75,000 customers from January to September, marking a year-over-year increase of over 30%.

  • ZKH Group Ltd (NYSE:ZKH) is expanding into the US market with a standalone site launching on December 1, focusing on high-value products for manufacturing SMEs.

Negative Points

  • Overall GMV decreased by 7.2% year over year due to business optimization initiatives.

  • Net service revenues decreased by 27.8% year over year, primarily due to a lower proportion of GMV from the marketplace model.

  • Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues remained high at 21.6%, only a slight decrease from the previous year.

  • Research and development expenses increased by 12.2% year over year, impacting overall profitability.

  • The company faces potential geopolitical risks and tariffs in its US market expansion, necessitating supplier diversification efforts.

