Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) a Good Organ Transplant and Diagnosis Stock to Invest In Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Organ Transplant and Diagnosis Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) stands against the other organ transplant and diagnosis stocks.

In the dynamic landscape of healthcare, the importance of organ transplantation cannot be overstated. Transplant diagnostics is a specialized area of medicine dedicated to evaluating the compatibility between organ donors and recipients. This involves a range of laboratory tests, including HLA typing, cross-matching, and detection of antibodies, to reduce the risk of rejection and guide individualized treatment plans.

These diagnostics are essential for ensuring the success of organ transplants by accurately pairing donors with recipients. Technological advancements continually improve the accuracy and effectiveness of transplant diagnostics, playing a vital role in enhancing patient outcomes and shaping the future of organ transplantation.

Given that transplantation is a preferred choice for individuals with advanced kidney, heart, and even lung failure, it has given rise to some of the biggest and most successful companies in the healthcare sector. These companies have generated significant value by catering to the needs of individuals needing organ transplants, presenting attractive investment opportunities.

The growing demand and acceptance of organ transplantation fuel the expansion of the global organ and tissue transplant market. Consequently, the transplant sector is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35%, projected to reach a market value of $31.2 billion by 2029.

The expansion is propelled by breakthroughs such as living donor transplants and advanced technologies like next-generation sequencing for precise matching. The effectiveness of transplantation techniques and the high success rates of transplant procedures also contribute to the market's growth.

Additionally, the surge in chronic disease cases and the growing number of surgical procedures contribute to the global organ transplant market growth. The increase in organ registrations is also anticipated to drive up the demand for organ transplants in the coming years. For instance, every year, over 200,000 new cases of lung cancer are reported, affirming the need for lung transplantation and surgery. The increasing need for organ and tissue transplants as a successful therapy for certain long-term illnesses is propelling the expansion of the worldwide transplant industry.

Rising funding for solid organ transplantation is also contributing to the market's growth, creating some of the best investment opportunities around the 10 best organ transplant and diagnosis stocks to buy now. For instance, funding for organ transplant research was $208 million in 2020.

North America continues to exhibit significant expansion within the worldwide transplantation industry. The region's robust infrastructure and the presence of substantial corporations play key roles in fueling the growth of the transplantation market, making it a hotbed for some of the best investment opportunities.

The 10 best organ transplant and diagnosis stocks to buy now are companies located in North America, as the region boasts sophisticated healthcare systems, advanced research and development, and established networks for organ procurement and transplantation. Cutting-edge medical facilities facilitate the successful execution of organ transplantation surgeries.

Likewise, the region’s organ transplant market was valued at $4.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to lead the worldwide market in the upcoming years. This leadership is anticipated to continue due to the high demand for innovative tissue grafts and organ transplants. Europe ranked as the second-largest market in the same year. The expansion of this market is linked to the rise in transplant surgeries and the crucial efforts by various governments to promote awareness about organ donation in the area.

Asia Pacific also experienced considerable growth, driven by the high incidence of organ failure in the area, a consequence of the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses among the elderly population. In 2023, the Asia-Pacific organ transplant diagnostics market was valued at $1.25 billion. It is expected to reach $3.45 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.73%. Latin America is also poised for growth. Mexico and Brazil's organ donation and transplantation sectors offer promising prospects for significant market participants.

Ongoing research and development in organ transplantation are leading to significant advancements and innovations in the market. As per the National Institute of Health in May 2022, the budget allocated for transplantation research was $721 million, $702 million, and $735 million in 2020, 2021, and 2022 (estimated).

North America continues to set the pace on innovation in the organ transplant sector, with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) confirming the world’s first successful transplant of a genetically-edited pig (porcine) kidney into a 62-year-old man living with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The patient died almost two months after the transplant at 62. The historic procedure was carried out on March 16 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Even though the hospital said the cause of death was not related to the transplant, we need more clinical evidence for the safety of these procedures.

This transplantation marks an essential milestone in providing patients with more readily available organs. The successful organ transplant promises to offer a lifeline to millions of patients worldwide suffering from kidney failure.

Additionally, it marks an essential step in the transplantation of organs or tissues from one species to another as a potential solution to the worldwide organ shortage. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), more than 100,000 people in the U.S. await an organ for transplant, and 17 people die each day waiting for an organ.

The developments and growth being experienced in the organ transplant segment offer some of the best ways to diversify investment portfolios in the healthcare sector. The opportunities are expected to grow exponentially, considering that there are over 103,000 people on the national transplant waitlist looking for organ transplantation in the US alone.

Additionally, every 8 minutes, one person is added to the list. The strong demand for organ transplants should continue to drive growth in the market segment. That said, now is the best time to pay close attention to the 10 best organ transplant and diagnosis stocks to buy now and benefit from the growing organ transplant market.

Our Methodology

We sifted through online rankings and healthcare ETFs to identify companies involved in the organ transplant and diagnosis industries. We then selected the 10 most widely held stocks by hedge funds from an initial pool of 15 companies. The stocks are ranked based on the number of hedge funds that own stakes in them, according to the Insider Monkey database.

We sifted through online rankings and healthcare ETFs to identify companies involved in the organ transplant and diagnosis industries. We then selected the 10 most widely held stocks by hedge funds from an initial pool of 15 companies. The stocks are ranked based on the number of hedge funds that own stakes in them, according to the Insider Monkey database.

We also mentioned the number of hedge funds that had bought these stocks during the same filing period.

A team of medical specialists discussing orthopaedic reconstructive surgery plans.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Market Cap as of August 1: $22.86 Billion

Hedge Funds Holding Stakes: 41

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is one of the top stocks with exposure in the organ and transplant sector. It designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products like knee and hip products.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s focus on orthopedic and musculoskeletal products makes it one of the 10 best organ transplant and diagnosis stocks to buy now. Even though the stock is down by 9% for the year, it generated a 6.5% increase in sales in 2023 to $7.394 billion. Insider Monkey database indicates that the hedge funds holding stakes in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) dropped to 41 in Q1 2024 from 49 as of the end of 2023.

Overall ZBH ranks 6th on our list of the best organ transplant and diagnosis stocks to buy. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)'s focus on orthopedic and musculoskeletal products makes it one of the 10 best organ transplant and diagnosis stocks to buy now. Even though the stock is down by 9% for the year, it generated a 6.5% increase in sales in 2023 to $7.394 billion. Insider Monkey database indicates that the hedge funds holding stakes in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) dropped to 41 in Q1 2024 from 49 as of the end of 2023.

