Is Zillow Group (Z) the Best New Pick in Brad Gerstner’s Portfolio?

We recently published a list of 7 new stock picks in Brad Gerstner's portfolio. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) stands against other stock picks in Brad Gerstner's portfolio.
Gerstner Expects More M&As in New Term
Strategists and investors are confident that the new administration will fuel the state of mergers and acquisitions in the United States. It is no surprise that renowned investor Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital, believes the same. On November 6, Gerstner appeared in an interview on CNBC Television where he shared his expectations of the stock market.
Gerstner shares that the Republicans have been particularly critical of big tech companies and their “bundling powers” that happen to “crowd out startups” and “stifle innovation and startups.” He expects the new administration to scrutinize this trend heavily. He also adds that the true beauty of Silicon Valley lies in the innovation and technology bolstered by small tech and mergers and acquisitions.
Speaking of big tech, he suggests that these names have been cutting down on M&A deals and have instead directed their resources to stock repurchases, dividends, and onboarding new GPUs. He expects the new administration to alter the trend and loosen up the ability to do mergers and acquisitions.
Gertsner also suggests that the US market will be better off with a functioning mergers and acquisitions flow in Silicon Valley, which he refers to as the “heartbeat” of the place. He also shared his thoughts on the program, Invest America, which is expected to provide kids with $1,000 in seed money into investment accounts as soon as they are born. He has been working with leading lawmakers in the country to promote the program and is highly optimistic about its outcomes.
Gerstner is bullish on the program and highlighted that the move will bring a new era of enterprise, innovation, and capital management to the US economy. He added that this program will bolster the private market and likely create 3.7 million new stock market investors yearly. In addition to investors like Brad Gerstner, many large tech companies are on board with the program.
Brad Gerstner is one of the top technology investors and has had many notable transactions over the past few years through his firm. He is bullish on tech and innovation, particularly artificial intelligence. In Q3 2024, he initiated 8 new positions and also raised his stakes in 7 stocks, ending the quarter with a portfolio of $6.75 billion in 13F securities. With that, let’s discuss his top new picks as of Q3 2024.
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)
Altimeter Capital’s Stake Value: $54,628,783
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 60
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) ranks fifth on our list of seven new picks of Brad Gerstner, as of Q3 2024. The company is a prominent real estate marketplace with a range of mobile applications and websites. More than 200 million visit the company’s websites and mobile applications every month.
The company is using technology to make finding affordable living options a reality. On November 19, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) announced that its real-time affordability tool, BuyAbility, can allow customers to swiftly find homes on the platform within their budgets, especially for first-time buyers. Previously in May, the company released its open-source Fair Housing Classifier. The tool establishes guardrails to nurture unbiased and responsible behavior in real estate conversations using LLMs.
In the third quarter of 2024, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) reported strong earnings, with revenue growing by 17% year-over-year. The company takes pride in its customer-centric strategy and unparalleled tech solutions. Traffic to the company’s websites and apps was 223 million average monthly unique users and visits were nearly 2.4 billion in Q3 2024. Overall, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is an emerging leader in the real estate space with its disruptive technologies and growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.
