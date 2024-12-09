Zigup (LON:ZIG) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.088

The board of Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of January, with investors receiving £0.088 per share. This takes the dividend yield to 7.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Zigup's Future Dividend Projections Appear Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Zigup's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 84% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

LSE:ZIG Historic Dividend December 9th 2024

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.10 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.258. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Zigup might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Zigup has only grown its earnings per share at 3.0% per annum over the past five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.0% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Zigup's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Zigup (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.