ZICO Holdings Group CEO & Executive Director Acquires 15% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the ZICO Holdings Inc. (Catalist:40W) Group CEO & Executive Director, Hock Ng, recently bought S$77k worth of stock, for S$0.043 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 15%.

ZICO Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Group CEO & Executive Director Hock Ng was not their only acquisition of ZICO Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of S$180k worth of shares at a price of S$0.06 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.05). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Hock Ng was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Hock Ng bought a total of 7.13m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.056. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of ZICO Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ZICO Holdings insiders own about S$9.3m worth of shares (which is 49% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ZICO Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ZICO Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for ZICO Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

