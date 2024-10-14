Zhongxin Fruit and Juice Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: CN¥0.002 (vs CN¥0.006 in FY 2023)

Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (Catalist:5EG) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CN¥135.3m (up 18% from FY 2023).

Net income: CN¥2.26m (down 62% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 1.7% (down from 5.2% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: CN¥0.002 (down from CN¥0.006 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Fruit Juice Production contributing CN¥135.3m. Notably, cost of sales worth CN¥115.3m amounted to 85% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to CN¥7.68m (43% of total expenses). Explore how 5EG's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Zhongxin Fruit and Juice shares are down 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

