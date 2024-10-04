Zhihu Inc.'s (NYSE:ZH) 21% gain last week benefited both retail investors who own 34% as well as insiders

Key Insights

Zhihu's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

21% of Zhihu is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 34% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following a 21% increase in the stock price last week, retail investors profited the most, but insiders who own 21% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Zhihu.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zhihu?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Zhihu does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Zhihu's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Zhihu is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Tencent Holdings Limited, with ownership of 13%. With 13% and 7.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Yuan Zhou and Qiming Weichuang Venture Capital Management (Shanghai) Company Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. Yuan Zhou, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Zhihu

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Zhihu Inc.. Insiders have a US$84m stake in this US$396m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Zhihu. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 7.0% stake in Zhihu. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 20% of Zhihu stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

