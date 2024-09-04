Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding (SGX:BWM) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding (SGX:BWM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = CN¥791m ÷ (CN¥22b - CN¥6.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding has an ROCE of 5.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.3% average generated by the Renewable Energy industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.1% from 7.0% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 39% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

