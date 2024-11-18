Zeta Global Stock Soars 9% After CEO's Bold $3M Insider Bet

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) just delivered a message loud and clear: they believe in their future. After a report filled with false claims rattled the market, CEO David A. Steinberg and his top peoplee turned the tables with a $3 million insider stock-buying spree. Steinberg didnt mince words, calling the current share price undervalued and declaring himself bullish about whats ahead for the AI-powered marketing tech company. Investors took noticeshares jumped over 9% on the news, signaling a strong rebound in confidence.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of Zetas blockbuster Q3 results. Revenue soared 42% year-over-year to $268 million, and adjusted EBITDA shot up 59% to $54 million. The company even upgraded its 2024 revenue forecast to $986 million. But thats not all: Zeta rolled out a $100 million share buyback program to sweeten the deal for shareholders. Analysts are backing the company toofirms like B.Riley and Truist Securities reaffirmed their Buy ratings, while price targets stayed as high as $43, painting a bullish picture despite short-term market noise.

Heres the big takeaway: Zeta isnt just about damage controlits doubling down. With a cutting-edge AI marketing platform and a clear focus on growth, the company is pushing back against skepticism and proving its resilience. Investors are watching closely, and if this momentum holds, Zetas leadership could have just set the stage for a massive comeback story.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

