Zealand Pharma AS (ZLDPF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Advances Amidst Financial ...

Revenue: DKK54 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Operating Expenses: DKK919 million, with 72% attributed to research and development.

Selling and Marketing Expenses: DKK50 million, primarily for precommercial activities.

Net Financial Items: DKK81 million, mainly from interest income on liquidity investments.

Cash Position: DKK9.2 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Financial Guidance: Net operating expenses projected between DKK1.25 billion and DKK1.35 billion.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Zealand Pharma AS (ZLDPF) reported positive data from the Phase 1 trial of petrelintide, showing it is well-tolerated and could offer a better patient experience compared to GLP-1-based therapies.

The company is exploring collaboration opportunities with large pharma companies to further develop petrelintide as a potential first-line therapy for weight management.

Positive top-line data from the Phase 1b trial of dapiglutide, a GLP-1, GLP-2 dual agonist, supports its potential as a first-in-class therapy for obesity and inflammation-related comorbidities.

Boehringer Ingelheim, a partner of Zealand Pharma AS (ZLDPF), has initiated a large global Phase 3 program for survodutide in MASH, which has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation.

Zealand Pharma AS (ZLDPF) has a strong cash position of DKK9.2 billion, enabling significant investments into their obesity programs.

Negative Points

Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2024 were high at DKK919 million, primarily driven by research and development costs.

The company received a complete response letter from the FDA for dasiglucagon due to issues with a third-party manufacturing facility, delaying its approval.

There is a significant overlap between obesity and MASH, which could complicate the development and positioning of survodutide.

Real-world data suggests that up to 30% of patients on GLP-1 treatments stop within a month, indicating potential challenges in patient adherence.

The company faces competition from other amylin analogs and incretin-based therapies, which could impact the market potential of petrelintide.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you confirm if the Phase 2b trial will evaluate five different doses or fewer doses with different titration regimes? Also, is the intention to take more than one dose through to a Phase 3 trial? A: The Phase 2b trial will evaluate different top or maximal exposure doses with a similar dose escalation scheme across each. For Phase 3, it is not certain yet if a single or multiple doses will be necessary; this will be determined after reviewing the data from the Phase 2b trial.

