New Zealand King Salmon Investments (NZSE:NZK) shareholders have endured a 79% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (NZSE:NZK) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 89% in that time. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.
It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.
While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).
During five years of share price growth, New Zealand King Salmon Investments moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.
In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 3.5% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.
The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).
We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.
What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?
Investors should note that there's a difference between New Zealand King Salmon Investments' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that New Zealand King Salmon Investments' TSR, which was a 79% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.
A Different Perspective
It's good to see that New Zealand King Salmon Investments has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 20% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 12% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand New Zealand King Salmon Investments better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that New Zealand King Salmon Investments is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...
Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.
