Zara urged to publish supplier list amid fears over fast fashion sweatshops

Zara

The owner of Zara has been urged to publish a full list of suppliers amid pressure on retailers to prove they are not using fast fashion sweatshops.

Shareholders in Inditex have stepped up calls for the company to show no trace of forced labour in its supply chain, with Dutch asset manager MN saying it had asked for a list of suppliers and their geographical location.

In a statement to Reuters, MN said: “Even though Inditex assures us that they have this data available, up until now Inditex is not willing to disclose this information unlike some industry peers who publish extensive supplier lists.”

Other investors said Inditex needed to clarify which firms were supplying their shops.

Clearbridge Investments’ Grace Su said: “It’s very important because of all the scrutiny around ESG, and labour, and inputs. They claim to be a leader in this so it’s really important for them to actually have that level of disclosure.”

A spokesman for Inditex said: “Inditex has a deep commitment to maintaining high standards in its supply chain, and believe that our industry-leading traceability system, which gives us maximum visibility of the supply chain, is key to this.”

The latest calls, which come days ahead of Inditex’s full-year results, are a sign of mounting scrutiny over how the fashion industry sources clothes. Companies including Boohoo and Shein have been hit by allegations of forced labour in their supply chains in recent years.

At Boohoo, more than £1bn was wiped off the value of the company in 2020 after it was hit by allegations of modern slavery.

An independent review by barrister Alison Levitt KC later verified the claims, saying Boohoo’s monitoring of its Leicester supply chain was “inadequate and this was attributable to weak corporate governance”.

The fashion company has vowed to fix the problems, saying last year it had invested “significant time, effort and resources into driving positive change across every aspect of our business and supply chain”.

Meanwhile, rival Shein has come under pressure over claims its clothes include cotton from Xinjiang, a region where Uyghur forced labour is used.

Shein, which has said it has a “zero-tolerance policy for forced labour”, has pledged to spend $15m on improving standards across its supply chain.

However, questions have continued to weigh on Shein as it plots a US listing, with Senator Marco Rubio urging the retailer to disclose more information about its operations in China.

This has sparked speculation that Shein could consider switching its listing to London.