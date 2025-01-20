Zalando's (ETR:ZAL) 89% return outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same one-year period

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) share price is up 89% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 13% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 50% in three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Zalando shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Zalando grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 77%. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 89% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

XTRA:ZAL Earnings Per Share Growth January 20th 2025

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Zalando has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 89% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Before forming an opinion on Zalando you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

