'You've got to be hardcore': Kevin O’Leary warns Trump tariffs on China could trigger ‘riots in the streets’ — says this ‘high impact weaponry’ is only solution. How to bet on the US in 2025

It’s no secret that President-elect Donald Trump has a fondness for tariffs — he once called it “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.” While some experts question their effectiveness, “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary sees them as a crucial tool to reshape trade relations — particularly with China.

“China's a different issue completely to Canada or any other country,” O’Leary said in a recent interview with Fox Business. “Since they came into the World Trade Organization, they have broken the rules with every country, including the U.S.”

O’Leary shared his frustration with China, adding that it’s rooted in his business dealings. “I'm an individual who does business there. My businesses have been absolutely screwed,” he said. “I've said it countless times. They don't play by the rules. There's nothing reciprocal in our relations.”

As a result, he advocates for stronger measures. O’Leary emphasized that the only way to make it work with Chinese President Xi Jinping is to “inflict massive economic pain and risk on him by imposing tariffs on sectors where many Chinese people are employed.”

“The only way to put [Xi] at risk is to say, look, if you want to mess with the largest economy you trade with, then we're going to force a lot of people that make yoga mats or electronics or whatever else it is to be unemployed in your cities, and they'll be rioting in the streets, they won't have any bread, and you will be out of power. That is the only way it's going to work — so very selected high-impact weaponry like tariffs, but you've got to be hardcore,” he explained.

Trump has proposed implementing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on his first day in office, along with an additional 10% tariff on goods from China.

America is ‘set up to grow’

According to O’Leary, implementing tough measures is essential to leveling the playing field with China.

“[Xi] only understands the stick. That's all he understands. Any weakness at all, he plays off and he has done so for years,” he said. “So I'm hoping this is the administration that fixes the problem. China has really hurt me, and there are millions of other businesses in America in the same boat I'm in.”

To be sure, economists generally view tariffs as a double-edged sword. On one hand, they can protect domestic industries by making imported goods more expensive, giving local manufacturers a competitive edge. On the other hand, higher tariffs may result in increased costs for consumers, as companies pass on the extra expenses. This can lead to inflation, eroding household purchasing power and raising the cost of living.

Story Continues