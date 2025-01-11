'You've got to be hardcore': Kevin O’Leary warns Trump tariffs on China could trigger ‘riots in the streets’ — says this ‘high impact weaponry’ is only solution. How to bet on the US in 2025

It’s no secret that President-elect Donald Trump has a fondness for tariffs — he once called it “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.” While some experts question their effectiveness, “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary sees them as a crucial tool to reshape trade relations — particularly with China.
“China's a different issue completely to Canada or any other country,” O’Leary said in a recent interview with Fox Business. “Since they came into the World Trade Organization, they have broken the rules with every country, including the U.S.”
O’Leary shared his frustration with China, adding that it’s rooted in his business dealings. “I'm an individual who does business there. My businesses have been absolutely screwed,” he said. “I've said it countless times. They don't play by the rules. There's nothing reciprocal in our relations.”
As a result, he advocates for stronger measures. O’Leary emphasized that the only way to make it work with Chinese President Xi Jinping is to “inflict massive economic pain and risk on him by imposing tariffs on sectors where many Chinese people are employed.”
“The only way to put [Xi] at risk is to say, look, if you want to mess with the largest economy you trade with, then we're going to force a lot of people that make yoga mats or electronics or whatever else it is to be unemployed in your cities, and they'll be rioting in the streets, they won't have any bread, and you will be out of power. That is the only way it's going to work — so very selected high-impact weaponry like tariffs, but you've got to be hardcore,” he explained.
Trump has proposed implementing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on his first day in office, along with an additional 10% tariff on goods from China.
America is ‘set up to grow’
According to O’Leary, implementing tough measures is essential to leveling the playing field with China.
“[Xi] only understands the stick. That's all he understands. Any weakness at all, he plays off and he has done so for years,” he said. “So I'm hoping this is the administration that fixes the problem. China has really hurt me, and there are millions of other businesses in America in the same boat I'm in.”
To be sure, economists generally view tariffs as a double-edged sword. On one hand, they can protect domestic industries by making imported goods more expensive, giving local manufacturers a competitive edge. On the other hand, higher tariffs may result in increased costs for consumers, as companies pass on the extra expenses. This can lead to inflation, eroding household purchasing power and raising the cost of living.
A 2019 study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Princeton University, and Columbia University analyzed the effects of Trump’s tariffs through late 2018. Their findings were clear: “Our results imply that the tariff revenue the U.S. is now collecting is insufficient to compensate the losses being borne by the consumers of imports.”
Tariffs can also spark retaliation from trading partners, leading to trade wars that disrupt global supply chains and hinder economic growth. Ian Sheldon, a professor and the Andersons Chair of Agricultural Marketing, Trade and Policy at Ohio State University, underscored this risk during a conversation with Business Insider.
“We have this integrated market in North America, and we're already in a trade dispute with Mexico over genetically modified corn,” he said. “It seems counterproductive to me to potentially exacerbate trade relations with one of our large trading partners. It doesn't make any sense to me.”
Still, many business leaders remain optimistic about America’s future under Trump’s presidency — and O’Leary isn’t alone in his confidence. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently expressed his optimism, calling America “the luckiest country in the world” and saying it is “so set up to grow.”
With the U.S. poised for potential growth and renewed strength, those who share this optimism might see opportunities to invest in America’s future.
Here are some simple ways to get started.
Invest in American businesses
One of the simplest and most accessible ways to invest in America is through the stock market. When you buy stocks, you’re purchasing a share of ownership in businesses, giving you a stake in their profits and growth potential.
Legendary investor Warren Buffett has championed this strategy for decades, maintaining steadfast confidence in its long-term rewards.
“America has been a terrific country for investors. All they have needed to do is sit quietly, listening to no one,” Buffett wrote in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. His unwavering faith in U.S. equities has been a cornerstone of his success.
“I can’t remember a period since March 11, 1942 — the date of my first stock purchase — that I have not had a majority of my net worth in equities, U.S.-based equities,” he wrote.
For those looking to follow in Buffett’s footsteps, he has consistently advocated for a simple but effective strategy which he referred to at Berkshire’s 2020 annual meeting: “In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is own the S&P 500 index fund.”
This straightforward approach gives investors exposure to 500 of America’s largest companies across various industries, providing diversified exposure without the need for constant monitoring or active trading.
The best part? Anyone, regardless of wealth, can take advantage of this strategy. Even small amounts can grow over time, and some apps even let you invest in an S&P 500 ETF with your spare change, making it easier than ever to build wealth alongside the world’s financial elite.
Building wealth through American real estate
Real estate has been another cornerstone of wealth creation in America, and the current housing supply gap highlights a unique opportunity for investors. According to a June analysis by Zillow, the U.S. housing shortage reached an estimated 4.5 million homes as of 2022.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underscored the severity of the crisis in a September press conference, stating, “The real issue with housing is that we have had, and are on track to continue to have, not enough housing.”
While high home prices and elevated mortgage rates have made buying a home more challenging, you don’t need to purchase a property outright to invest in U.S. real estate.
Crowdfunding platforms, for example, allow everyday investors to own shares in rental properties without the large down payments or management headaches traditionally associated with real estate ownership.
Alternatively, real estate investment trusts (REITs) provide another avenue for those looking to gain exposure to this essential market. Companies like American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) focus on single-family rental homes, while Equity Residential (EQR) targets multifamily housing in high-demand urban areas. These companies can serve as a starting point for further research.
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.