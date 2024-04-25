YouTube Q1 Ad Sales Top $8 Billion As Parent Alphabet Declares First Ever Dividend, Shares Pop
Google and YouTube parent Alphabet blew away Wall Street estimates with revenue up 15% to $80.5 billion driven by strong ad growth. The company also announced a major milestone, its first ever dividend of 20 cents a share in June. The stock is up more than 12% after market close.
Total advertising of $61.7 billion for the three months ended in March was up from $54.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023. YouTube ads topped $8 billion, up from $6.7 billion. Google Search is the bulk of ads, at $46 billion, up from $40.3 billion.
More from Deadline
Google Shutting Down Some California Access To News Sites As A Test Of Proposed Legislation's Effects
For Its Next Trick, YouTube's Dude Perfect Gets More Than $100M In Backing From Highmount Capital
YouTube's Coachella Livestreams To Show Four Stages In One Frame Via Multiview Feature
Google Services sales rose, as did Cloud Services.
Alphabet also authorized a buyback of up to another $70 billion shares.
MORE
Best of Deadline
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
'Wednesday' Season 2: Everything We Know About The Cast, Premiere Date & More
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.