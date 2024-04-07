Make Yourself Money Smart: 20 ChatGPT Prompts To Increase Your Wealth

Supatman / Getty Images

If you’ve tested out ChatGPT, you know how it can help simplify your life. Since the revolutionary AI-powered chatbot was released for public consumption in late 2022, many innovative strategies for utilizing it have been revealed.

Also Learn: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Read More: Graham Stephan on How To Become a Millionaire in 2024 Using ChatGPT

Among its many uses are the ways it can help you become more financially savvy. Here are some ChatGPT prompts that can increase your wealth.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Personal Finance Basics

“ChatGPT can assist you in developing a comprehensive financial plan that includes saving for retirement, buying a home or starting a business,” said Erik Severinghaus, founder and CEO of Bloomfilter. “With ChatGPT’s guidance, you can turn your financial dreams into reality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Severinghaus contributed a few prompts worth trying to the list below. If you’re new to money management, you can have ChatGPT explain concepts to you so you can become more aware.

Check Out: 6 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Find Your High-Income Side Gig

Prompt #1: “Why do I need a good credit score?”

You can start off by learning about credit and the importance of your credit score.

Prompt #2: “How can I improve my credit score?”

If you want to improve your credit score, you can have the AI bot help you out so you know what steps to take next.

Prompt #3: “How can I start saving money?”

The chatbot can help you plan to start saving money for the first time if you’re just getting started.

Prompt #4: “How can I save money on my grocery bill?”

The next step involves asking ChatGPT for specific help on saving money. You can ask for tips on saving money on your grocery bill and replace this category with every other spending area based on your lifestyle.

Prompt #5: “How can I build wealth?”

If you want a summary of building wealth, you can simply prompt the chatbot to explain the entire process to you. From there, you can ask specific questions based on anything that comes to mind.

Story continues

Prompt #6: “Can you create a budget for me?”

Based on this prompt, the chatbot will ask you for relevant information, forcing you to gather everything.

Prompt #7: “What are some effective strategies for paying off debt?”

If you’re at this stage, you can ask for various strategies to help you pay off debt.

Prompt #8: “What are the best ways to save money on a tight budget?”

If you’re on a budget, you can ask for assistance in finding ways to save money.

Prompt #9: “What are the best budgeting apps or tools?”

If you’re unsure where to start, you can ask for suggestions for apps and tools that can help.

Prompt #10: “Help me save up for a home.”

If you’re looking to save up for a new home, ChatGPT can help you make a plan to prepare for this large expense.

Investing Advice

If you’re ready to start investing, you can tap into ChatGPT to help you make informed decisions.

Prompt #11: “I’m interested in learning more about investing. Where should I start?”

This will help you get started so you have some ideas for what to look into.

Prompt #12: “How can I start investing with a small amount of money?”

If you’re looking to start from scratch, you can prompt the chatbot to help you figure out how you can make your money work for you.

Prompt #13: “What are the possible risks and rewards of different investment options?”

Before you start investing your money, you could gather insights on the risks involved so you know what you’re getting into.

Prompt #14: “Suggest sectors worth investing in right now.”

If you’re not sure where to invest your money, you could gather advice on sectors and industries that could see some growth.

Prompt #15: “Explain the basics of investing in cryptocurrency.”

If you want to invest in speculative assets, you can learn about cryptocurrency so you don’t blindly get caught up in the hype.

Prompt #16: “How can I invest in real estate with little savings?”

If you want to invest in real estate, you can gather information on how to begin without significant capital.

Prompt #17: “Evaluate the long-term performance of investing in stocks vs mutual funds.”

Once you start debating between investment vehicles, you can have ChatGPT evaluate the performance so you can compare your options.

Prompt #18: “Evaluate this investment option.”

If you’re ever stuck on a particular investment, you can share the details so the chatbot can analyze it.

Prompt #19: “Can you help me develop a financial retirement plan?”

If you want to plan for retirement, you can have ChatGPT share suggestions and details based on your age and situation.

Prompt #20: “Suggest investment strategies for generating passive income.”

Once you’re ready to get to the next level of building wealth, you can look for suggestions on creating passive income to make money in your sleep.

Closing Thoughts

These ChatGPT prompts can help you learn about handling money and building wealth. You can also prompt the chatbot with questions on financial topics so you can make well-informed decisions about your money.

“ChatGPT steps in as that reliable companion,” Severinghaus said, “offering tailored support and expert advice to navigate the complexities of personal finance. From crafting a budget to mastering investment strategies and securing long-term financial stability, ChatGPT empowers individuals to take charge of their finances confidently.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Make Yourself Money Smart: 20 ChatGPT Prompts To Increase Your Wealth