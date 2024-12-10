A New Yorker, 77, agreed to a ‘low-cost solar deal’ to fix her roof — but was billed $100K, a sum she can’t afford
Patricia Khan, a 77-year-old from Queens, New York, takes great pride in the home she’s owned for four decades. When her aging roof needed repairs, she searched for an affordable provider.
During that search, a representative from a company called Attyx and SUNco presented what seemed like a great deal: roof repairs and solar panels for just $167 a month.
However, Khan says the reality was far from what she expected. The contract emailed to her listed payments of $400 per month, totaling over $100,000 — an amount she simply can’t afford on her fixed income.
Worse, Khan claims her signature appears on pages she doesn’t recognize. Despite repeated attempts to cancel by calling, texting and emailing the company, her efforts were dismissed. Now, she fears losing what she holds most dear — her home.
“The next thing they’re going to do, they’re going to put a lien on my house,” Khan told CBS News New York. “This is all I have.”
Deceptive practices?
In response to Khan's claims, Attyx issued a statement to CBS New York denying the allegations, stating, in part:
"Attyx denies the allegations made by Ms. Khan. Attyx conducted a recorded welcome call with Ms. Khan, wherein she confirms receipt of her agreements, signing the agreement, the payment terms, the total project cost and sets up the various aspects of the installation. She also received her Federal Truth In Lending Disclosure Statement which shows what her potential liability could be if she does not apply for all of the available tax incentives and credits available for having installed solar panels."
But Khan isn’t alone in her concerns. Claver Campbell, another Queens resident, alleges she experienced similar deceptive practices. With the help of the Legal Aid Society, she filed a federal lawsuit accusing Attyx and SUNco of using “fraudulent, deceptive and abusive business practices and misrepresentations.”
Jennifer Levy, a Legal Aid Society staff attorney, says these kinds of tactics often target seniors, luring them with promises of rebates and tax incentives.
"However, what they're not disclosing is that not everyone is eligible for these tax incentives," she told CBS News New York.
Even industry professionals are concerned about the impact of such bad actors. Micah Gold-Markel, founder of Solar States, spoke with NPR about the harm these deceptive practices cause to the solar market.
“There have been a lot of shady business practices in residential solar,” he told NPR. “And I think it's hurting the market.”
He says the hunger to make a sale has caused some companies to have suspicious sales tactics and questionable financing practices that create a bad reputation for the industry as a whole.
Read more: Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today
Protecting yourself from fraudulent or deceptive contracts
While solar panels offer many benefits — like lowering electricity bills and increasing property values — consumers should be cautious when choosing a provider. You can start by checking online reviews, looking up ratings with the Better Business Bureau and asking for recommendations from neighbors or friends.
Don't rely solely on what the salesperson tells you. Verify any claims they make about tax incentives, rebates or other financial benefits from official government sources or with a financial advisor or tax professional. The U.S. Department of the Treasury also warns not to believe anyone who says the federal or state government will pay for your solar panels.
Before signing any contracts, carefully read and review all the terms and conditions. If the language is confusing or unclear, consider consulting with a legal advisor before signing. Make sure you get the entire contract in paper format so you can review it carefully.
And be cautious of companies that pressure you to sign right away. If the company uses incentives (like a discount or other monetary benefit) to pressure you to sign before you are ready, consider other companies. If the company says you’re eligible for tax benefits before confirming your eligibility, be wary. Most tax programs have specific eligibility requirements, which you may or may not meet.
Finally, if you believe you’ve been scammed or targeted by deceptive practices, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. Filing a report alerts regulators to predatory companies and can assist in taking legal action. If you need legal assistance, you can look for a nonprofit legal aid provider in your state.
By taking these precautions, you can safeguard your finances and peace of mind.
