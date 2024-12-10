A New Yorker, 77, agreed to a ‘low-cost solar deal’ to fix her roof — but was billed $100K, a sum she can’t afford

Patricia Khan, a 77-year-old from Queens, New York, takes great pride in the home she’s owned for four decades. When her aging roof needed repairs, she searched for an affordable provider.

During that search, a representative from a company called Attyx and SUNco presented what seemed like a great deal: roof repairs and solar panels for just $167 a month.

However, Khan says the reality was far from what she expected. The contract emailed to her listed payments of $400 per month, totaling over $100,000 — an amount she simply can’t afford on her fixed income.

Worse, Khan claims her signature appears on pages she doesn’t recognize. Despite repeated attempts to cancel by calling, texting and emailing the company, her efforts were dismissed. Now, she fears losing what she holds most dear — her home.

“The next thing they’re going to do, they’re going to put a lien on my house,” Khan told CBS News New York. “This is all I have.”

Deceptive practices?

In response to Khan's claims, Attyx issued a statement to CBS New York denying the allegations, stating, in part:

"Attyx denies the allegations made by Ms. Khan. Attyx conducted a recorded welcome call with Ms. Khan, wherein she confirms receipt of her agreements, signing the agreement, the payment terms, the total project cost and sets up the various aspects of the installation. She also received her Federal Truth In Lending Disclosure Statement which shows what her potential liability could be if she does not apply for all of the available tax incentives and credits available for having installed solar panels."

But Khan isn’t alone in her concerns. Claver Campbell, another Queens resident, alleges she experienced similar deceptive practices. With the help of the Legal Aid Society, she filed a federal lawsuit accusing Attyx and SUNco of using “fraudulent, deceptive and abusive business practices and misrepresentations.”

Jennifer Levy, a Legal Aid Society staff attorney, says these kinds of tactics often target seniors, luring them with promises of rebates and tax incentives.

"However, what they're not disclosing is that not everyone is eligible for these tax incentives," she told CBS News New York.

