York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.2108

The York Water Company's (NASDAQ:YORW) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.2108 per share on 15th of July. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.2%.

York Water's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, York Water's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 0.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 51%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

York Water Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.553 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.843. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.3% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that York Water has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think York Water's payments are rock solid. While York Water is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for York Water (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

