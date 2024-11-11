New York Times Tech Guild to return to work, negotiations will go on

(Reuters) - The New York Times Tech Guild is ending a week-long strike that started one day before the U.S. presidential election and will return to work on Tuesday, it said in a post on X on Monday.

More than 600 tech workers of NYT, including software engineers, designers and product managers, had gone on a strike amid stalled contract negotiations over pay and job security, planning daily protests during the crucial election day period.

Negotiations between the guild and the publisher have not progressed since the strike began, the spokesperson for the New York Times said in an email response.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Tech Guild to reach a fair contract that takes into account that they are already among the highest paid individual contributors in the company," the spokesperson said.

The Tech Guild has been in contract negotiations with NYT for more than two years.

"We clearly demonstrated how valuable our work is to The New York Times, especially on election night, and showed that we have the full support of subscribers and allies across the country going forward," said Kathy Zhang, Tech Guild unit chair.

