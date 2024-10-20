New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT): Among the Worst Performing REITs in 2024

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Worst Performing REITs in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stands against the other worst performing REITs in 2024.

The Real Estate Sector Post-Fed Rate Cut

Real estate is one of the sectors that has been looking forward to the Fed rate cuts. While the rate cuts were kicked off with a half-percentage point reduction on September 18, the probability of future rate cuts remains on the horizon. Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire analyst, deems the post-Fed cut housing market confusing for the consumer. In an interview with CNBC, he reiterated that consumers naturally assume mortgage rates dropping with progress on inflation. If mortgage rates drop to 6% and stay there, sales which are trending at the lowest levels in history for the third calendar year could grow. In his opinion, the monetary policy is still restrictive for housing although expanding for the economy. On the optimistic side, he sees price growth cooling and active inventory growing. However, rates need to stay at the 6% level as shooting up from there won’t work for the housing market.

Regarding commercial real estate, the Fed’s shift in policy is “the most notable green shoot” according to Wells Fargo analysts since it lays the groundwork for a commercial real estate recovery although it is not a magic bullet. On September 23, Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO appeared on CNBC to analyze the state of commercial real estate post-Fed rate cuts. According to him, the easing phase has driven volumes in commercial real estate. He expects the sector to be healthy as rates go down further. Regarding the residential real estate in the prevailing US political scenario, he sees a huge policy shift between Biden calling for 5% rent control on a nationwide basis to Kamala Harris calling for 3 million new homes over the next four years. Walker suggested a nice thing in the current circumstances would be a proposal from Trump’s admin, similar or distinct to Harris’, entailing what he is going to do about housing since housing is a major US issue.

Previously, Warren Wachsberger of Eldridge Acre Partners joined CNBC to emphasize that the short-term issues facing US commercial real estate have created an investment opportunity. These issues include higher interest rates, less credit availability, and supply-demand imbalances. Hence, the market stress creates a lot of opportunity to invest in the sector.

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 10 worst performing REITs in 2024, we used a stock screener to find the stocks that have fallen significantly on a year-to-date basis. The 10 worst performing REITs in 2024 have been ranked in ascending order of their year-to-date declines. We have also included the number of hedge fund holders for each stock, as of Q2 2024.

At Insider Monkey we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Year-to-Date Decline: 30.58%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) acquires, invests in, finances, and manages primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. The firm’s investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets and more traditional types of fixed-income investments that provide coupon income such as Agency RMBS.

The REIT has built a portfolio of credit sensitive assets providing attractive risk-adjusted returns over changing economic conditions. It continues to grow its investment portfolio with recent acquisitions primarily concentrated in more liquid Agency RMBS and shorter duration BPL-Bridge loans. Agency RMBS offers the firm benefits including an expected outperformance in a rate easing cycle or economic downturn, portfolio diversification, and compelling risk-adjusted returns.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) recorded second-quarter adjusted interest income of $84 million, up 63% year-over-year. The total investment portfolio increased by $563 million. With respect to investment activity, NYMT acquired $934 million of new investments. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) looks forward to the second half of 2024 with the flexibility offered by its portfolio composition and excess liquidity in changing market conditions.

Hence, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is a diversified REIT that aims to deliver long-term stable distributions to stockholders over fluctuating economic conditions through a combination of net interest spread and capital gains from its diversified investment portfolio.

Overall NYMT ranks 7th on our list of the worst performing REITs in 2024. While we acknowledge the potential of NYMT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NYMT, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.