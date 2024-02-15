New York governor unveils $200 million energy bill relief program

Feb 15 (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that the New York State Public Service Commission has adopted a $200 million energy bill credit program to be managed by large electric and gas utilities on behalf of their customers.

Under the plan proposed by the Energy Affordability Policy working group, the $200 million appropriation included in this year's state budget will be allocated to customer accounts through a one-time credit within 45 days of utilities receiving budget funds.

It aims to aid more than 8 million directly metered electric and gas customers in New York.

The program also offers funding and technical assistance for homeowners, renters and businesses to manage their energy needs.

"Energy affordability continues to be a top priority ... and this utility bill credit is just one of many actions New York is taking to reduce costs," Hochul said in a news release.

Last year, New York was awarded nearly $24 million in federal funding to strengthen the state's electric infrastructure to minimize the effects of extreme weather and natural disasters. (Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)