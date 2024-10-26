New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges ...

Pro Forma CET1 Ratio: 11.4% including the impact of the sale of the MSR and third-party origination business.

Actual GAAP CET1 Ratio: 10.8% at the end of the quarter.

Liquidity: Over $41 billion, approximately 300% coverage to uninsured deposits.

Net Loss: $289 million or $0.79 per share attributable to common stockholders.

Deposit Growth: Retail deposits up $2.5 billion (8%), Private Bank deposits up $1.8 billion (11%).

Charge-offs: $240 million net of recoveries in the third quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses: Increased to 1.87% from 1.78% in the prior quarter.

Non-accrual Loans: Increased by approximately $600 million, with 68% performing as agreed.

Commercial Real Estate Payoffs: Over $1 billion in the third quarter, $2.6 billion year-to-date.

Provision for Loan Losses: Expected $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion for the full year 2024.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) reported solid deposit growth for the second consecutive quarter, with significant increases in both retail and private banking deposits.

The company has made substantial progress in reducing operating expenses through workforce reductions and cost controls while continuing to invest in key areas.

NYCB's liquidity remains strong, with over $41 billion in total liquidity, providing approximately 300% coverage to uninsured deposits.

The company is actively building out its middle market commercial banking and specialized industry lending verticals, with over 30 new hires in the past 90 days.

NYCB is on track to meet its earnings forecast goals by year-end 2027, with a focus on improving its funding profile and executing its C&I strategy.

Negative Points

NYCB reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $289 million for the third quarter, driven by provisions and expenses.

The company expects nonaccrual loans to remain elevated through 2026, impacting interest income and overall financial performance.

There is an anticipated higher level of FDIC assessment costs through 2026, related to criticized and classified loan levels.

NYCB's commercial real estate (CRE) exposure remains a concern, with ongoing efforts to reduce the portfolio to about $30 billion over time.

The company faces challenges in managing its nonperforming loans, with a significant portion of nonaccrual loans still performing as agreed.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about how the balance sheet is positioned for rate cuts? A: Craig Gifford, Senior EVP & CFO, explained that the company is slightly liability-sensitive and will benefit from lower rates. They have been successful in reducing deposit rates recently, which will impact deposit gathering in the retail bank, but they expect continued growth in the Private Bank.

