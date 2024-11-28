Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER) Is Up But Financials Look Inconsistent: Which Way Is The Stock Headed?

Yenher Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:YENHER) stock up by 4.6% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to Yenher Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Yenher Holdings Berhad is:

8.2% = RM20m ÷ RM241m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Yenher Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.2% ROE

At first glance, Yenher Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 9.3%, we may spare it some thought. However, Yenher Holdings Berhad has seen a flattish net income growth over the past five years, which is not saying much. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 20% over the last few years.

KLSE:YENHER Past Earnings Growth November 28th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Yenher Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

