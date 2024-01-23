Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants of 2024 list is out: See the full list

Yelp has announced its top 100 US restaurants of 2024, and it includes places that serve everything from elote ice cream to sourdough-crust pizzas.

The company, which runs the Yelp.com website as well as the Yelp mobile app, says it analyzed submissions, ratings, review volume and community input to compile its 2024 list.

"This year, our huge, food-loving community reviewed and rated their faves from coast to coast, so you can find lots of new restaurants to love, whether you’re at home or on the road," the company said in a blog post announcing the list.

According to Yelp, some "exciting new culinary trends" for 2024 include noodles, plant-based versions of Mexican classics, and Korean fusion cuisine.

Here's the full list of the top 100 US restaurants in 2024.

Yelp's top 100 US restaurants of 2024

Tumerico; Tucson, Arizona Menya Rui; St. Louis, Missouri Sunny Side Kitchen; Escondido, California GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine; Covina, California Fratellino; Coral Gables, Florida BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle; Los Angeles, California Adela's Country Eatery; Kaneohe, Hawaii Sierra Subs and Salads; Three Rivers, California Gino's Deli Stop N Buy; San Antonio, Texas Uncle Af's; Agoura Hills, California Haywood Smokehouse; Dillsboro, North Carolina Mio's Griff & Cafe; St. Petersburg, Florida Express Deli; Brook Park, Ohio De Babel; Scottsdale, Arizona Porky's Kaua'i; Koloa, Hawaii Crafted Greens; El Cajon, California Aperitivo; Santa Barbara, California Guy's For Lunch; Roseville, California Little India; American Fork, Utah Ekiben; Baltimore, Maryland BOOMCHIA; Montclair, New Jersey Milpa; Las Vegas, Nevada Mazra; San Bruno, California Zest Mediterranean Cuisine; Folsom, California Zenaida's Cafe; Las Vegas, Nevada

You can see the rest of the list here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants of 2024: Full list revealed