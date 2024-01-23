Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants of 2024 list is out: See the full list
Yelp has announced its top 100 US restaurants of 2024, and it includes places that serve everything from elote ice cream to sourdough-crust pizzas.
The company, which runs the Yelp.com website as well as the Yelp mobile app, says it analyzed submissions, ratings, review volume and community input to compile its 2024 list.
"This year, our huge, food-loving community reviewed and rated their faves from coast to coast, so you can find lots of new restaurants to love, whether you’re at home or on the road," the company said in a blog post announcing the list.
According to Yelp, some "exciting new culinary trends" for 2024 include noodles, plant-based versions of Mexican classics, and Korean fusion cuisine.
Here's the full list of the top 100 US restaurants in 2024.
Mexican food growing in popularity: 1 in 10 restaurants in the US serve Mexican cuisine, reflecting expanding population, study shows
Yelp's top 100 US restaurants of 2024
Tumerico; Tucson, Arizona
Menya Rui; St. Louis, Missouri
Sunny Side Kitchen; Escondido, California
GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine; Covina, California
Fratellino; Coral Gables, Florida
BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle; Los Angeles, California
Adela's Country Eatery; Kaneohe, Hawaii
Sierra Subs and Salads; Three Rivers, California
Gino's Deli Stop N Buy; San Antonio, Texas
Uncle Af's; Agoura Hills, California
Haywood Smokehouse; Dillsboro, North Carolina
Mio's Griff & Cafe; St. Petersburg, Florida
Express Deli; Brook Park, Ohio
De Babel; Scottsdale, Arizona
Porky's Kaua'i; Koloa, Hawaii
Crafted Greens; El Cajon, California
Aperitivo; Santa Barbara, California
Guy's For Lunch; Roseville, California
Little India; American Fork, Utah
Ekiben; Baltimore, Maryland
BOOMCHIA; Montclair, New Jersey
Milpa; Las Vegas, Nevada
Mazra; San Bruno, California
Zest Mediterranean Cuisine; Folsom, California
Zenaida's Cafe; Las Vegas, Nevada
You can see the rest of the list here.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants of 2024: Full list revealed