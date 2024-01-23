Advertisement
Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants of 2024 list is out: See the full list

Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Yelp has announced its top 100 US restaurants of 2024, and it includes places that serve everything from elote ice cream to sourdough-crust pizzas.

The company, which runs the Yelp.com website as well as the Yelp mobile app, says it analyzed submissions, ratings, review volume and community input to compile its 2024 list.

"This year, our huge, food-loving community reviewed and rated their faves from coast to coast, so you can find lots of new restaurants to love, whether you’re at home or on the road," the company said in a blog post announcing the list.

According to Yelp, some "exciting new culinary trends" for 2024 include noodles, plant-based versions of Mexican classics, and Korean fusion cuisine.

Here's the full list of the top 100 US restaurants in 2024.

Mexican food growing in popularity: 1 in 10 restaurants in the US serve Mexican cuisine, reflecting expanding population, study shows

Yelp's top 100 US restaurants of 2024

  1. Tumerico; Tucson, Arizona

  2. Menya Rui; St. Louis, Missouri

  3. Sunny Side Kitchen; Escondido, California

  4. GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine; Covina, California

  5. Fratellino; Coral Gables, Florida

  6. BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle; Los Angeles, California

  7. Adela's Country Eatery; Kaneohe, Hawaii

  8. Sierra Subs and Salads; Three Rivers, California

  9. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy; San Antonio, Texas

  10. Uncle Af's; Agoura Hills, California

  11. Haywood Smokehouse; Dillsboro, North Carolina

  12. Mio's Griff & Cafe; St. Petersburg, Florida

  13. Express Deli; Brook Park, Ohio

  14. De Babel; Scottsdale, Arizona

  15. Porky's Kaua'i; Koloa, Hawaii

  16. Crafted Greens; El Cajon, California

  17. Aperitivo; Santa Barbara, California

  18. Guy's For Lunch; Roseville, California

  19. Little India; American Fork, Utah

  20. Ekiben; Baltimore, Maryland

  21. BOOMCHIA; Montclair, New Jersey

  22. Milpa; Las Vegas, Nevada

  23. Mazra; San Bruno, California

  24. Zest Mediterranean Cuisine; Folsom, California

  25. Zenaida's Cafe; Las Vegas, Nevada

You can see the rest of the list here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants of 2024: Full list revealed