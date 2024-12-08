Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan leases his ranch for $50K/week to film the hit show — how you can generate rental income

Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the hit series Yellowstone, isn’t just making waves in the entertainment industry — he’s also cashing in on his real estate.

Yellowstone is a gripping drama that follows the Dutton family as they navigate the challenges of running their vast cattle ranch. While much of the show is filmed on location in Montana, Sheridan’s sprawling Texas ranches have also served as key filming locations for the show and its spinoffs.

Sheridan has reportedly been charging Paramount as much as $50,000 per week to use his properties, a figure that highlights his dual talents as a storyteller and savvy businessman.

Paramount spokespersons have praised Sheridan’s work, with one noting, “Taylor’s shows are among our most successful and profitable.”

This lucrative rental income stems from some significant investments. In January 2022, Sheridan and a group of investors purchased the legendary Four Sixes Ranch in Texas for $350 million.

The historic property covers over 266,000 acres, cementing Sheridan’s real-life connection to the Western lifestyle portrayed in his work. He also owns Bosque Ranch, a 600-acre property in Texas where Yellowstone, and its spinoffs, often film.

Earn rental income

Many people, like Sheridan, have come to recognize the potential of real estate as a powerful wealth-building tool. Well-chosen properties can provide a reliable stream of rental income, making it a favored choice for those looking to build multiple income streams.

Beyond providing regular cash flow, real estate is also viewed as a dependable hedge against inflation. As inflation drives up the cost of materials, labor, and land, property values tend to rise as well. This not only preserves the purchasing power of the investment but also helps property owners build long-term equity over time.

Of course, most of us don’t own multimillion-dollar properties or have connections to production studios willing to pay $50,000 a week in rent.

The good news? You don’t need to buy a property outright to earn rental income today.

Crowdfunding platforms, for example, allow everyday investors to own shares in rental properties without the large down payments or management headaches traditionally associated with real estate ownership.

