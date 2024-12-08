Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan leases his ranch for $50K/week to film the hit show — how you can generate rental income
Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the hit series Yellowstone, isn’t just making waves in the entertainment industry — he’s also cashing in on his real estate.
Yellowstone is a gripping drama that follows the Dutton family as they navigate the challenges of running their vast cattle ranch. While much of the show is filmed on location in Montana, Sheridan’s sprawling Texas ranches have also served as key filming locations for the show and its spinoffs.
Sheridan has reportedly been charging Paramount as much as $50,000 per week to use his properties, a figure that highlights his dual talents as a storyteller and savvy businessman.
Paramount spokespersons have praised Sheridan’s work, with one noting, “Taylor’s shows are among our most successful and profitable.”
This lucrative rental income stems from some significant investments. In January 2022, Sheridan and a group of investors purchased the legendary Four Sixes Ranch in Texas for $350 million.
The historic property covers over 266,000 acres, cementing Sheridan’s real-life connection to the Western lifestyle portrayed in his work. He also owns Bosque Ranch, a 600-acre property in Texas where Yellowstone, and its spinoffs, often film.
Earn rental income
Many people, like Sheridan, have come to recognize the potential of real estate as a powerful wealth-building tool. Well-chosen properties can provide a reliable stream of rental income, making it a favored choice for those looking to build multiple income streams.
Beyond providing regular cash flow, real estate is also viewed as a dependable hedge against inflation. As inflation drives up the cost of materials, labor, and land, property values tend to rise as well. This not only preserves the purchasing power of the investment but also helps property owners build long-term equity over time.
Of course, most of us don’t own multimillion-dollar properties or have connections to production studios willing to pay $50,000 a week in rent.
The good news? You don’t need to buy a property outright to earn rental income today.
Crowdfunding platforms, for example, allow everyday investors to own shares in rental properties without the large down payments or management headaches traditionally associated with real estate ownership.
Alternatively, REITs provide another avenue for those looking to gain exposure to this market. If you are interested in residential real estate, you can look into companies like American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), which focus on single-family rental homes, or Equity Residential (EQR), which targets multifamily housing in high-demand urban areas.
If commercial real estate is more aligned with your goals, you might explore REITs like Realty Income (O), which is known for paying monthly dividends, or Prologis (PLD), a leader in industrial real estate and logistics facilities.
REITs offer investors a way to access diverse real estate markets without the need for direct property ownership.
Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2024
Agricultural land
Acquiring agricultural land might seem like an ambitious investment, especially when it involves hundreds of millions of dollars, as in Sheridan’s case. However, there are compelling reasons why investors like Sheridan see farmland as a valuable asset class.
Farmland generates income through crop production or leasing land to farmers, creating a consistent revenue stream. Moreover, the demand for agricultural products remains ever-present because, regardless of economic conditions, people will always need food.
This consistent demand makes farmland resilient during economic downturns, offering investors a reliable hedge against uncertainty.
Farmland also serves as a natural inflation hedge. During inflationary periods, rising food prices often drive up land values, helping preserve investors' purchasing power.
It’s no surprise that Sheridan isn’t alone in appreciating this asset class. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, for instance, has amassed approximately 275,000 acres of farmland across the U.S., making him the largest private farmland owner in the country.
But you don’t need to have the wealth of Sheridan or Gates to invest in U.S. farmland. Two publicly traded REITs — Gladstone Land (LAND) and Farmland Partners (FPI) — offer investors exposure to this sector without the need for direct land ownership.
For those looking for alternatives outside the stock market, there are sp ecialized investing platforms that allow you to invest in farmland as well, even if you know nothing about farming.
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.