Yahoo Finance Chartbook: 44 charts that tell the story of markets and the economy to start 2025
Josh Schafer and Brent Sanchez
Updated 25 min read

After the best two-year stretch for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) since the late 1990s, few on Wall Street are calling for an end to the bull market run, and this optimism serves as the key throughline in the fourth edition of Yahoo Finance's Chartbook.

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a full percentage point in the past four months, and though there is still debate surrounding when or if the central bank will lower rates again, the conversation has shifted to start 2025.

The fourth volume of the Yahoo Finance Chartbook shows a clear sense that a regime shift may be underway.

Instead of data continuing to surprise to the upside, overall confidence in the trajectory of American corporates has now become consensus. If anything, there's a fear of optimism running too high.

Instead of debating how deeply the Fed will cut rates, market participants are welcoming the reality of a sustainably higher interest rate environment. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) is trading near its highest level in more than a year; the question now is whether multi-decade milestones are next.

And then there's Donald Trump.

The new president has, in many ways, overtaken Fed Chair Jay Powell as the key source of uncertainty for investors, with questions swirling about what policies he will enact.

How those changes impact the Fed, markets, and the broader US economy is at the center of the current market moment.

A new interest rate regime | Tariffs and Trump | Making sense of this bull market | The economic cycle turns

The following commentary has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Click here to download YF Chartbook Vol. 4 

A new interest rate regime

Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and chief US market strategist, Morgan Stanley

"The chart shows the sharp reversal in correlations between stocks and yields that occurred in December. This was the main reason stocks struggled into year end and for the first week of the year. The reversal in correlations from positive to negative (Stocks vs. 10-year [US Treasury] Yield) coincided with the rise above 4.5% in UST yields, a level we identified as important for P/Es [price-to-earnings ratios] prior to the break-out in rates. We think good economic data is no longer good for stocks when yields are >4.5%. Should yields fall below 4.5%, it could serve as a positive catalyst for stocks so long as rates don’t plummet too far or fast on fears of growth falling. Conversely, if rates rise further, it will be headwind for stocks."

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist, Charles Schwab

"The Temperamental Era was mostly characterized by heightened economic, inflation, and geopolitical volatility. The Great Moderation era was characterized by fairly consistent disinflation, longer/less volatile economic cycles, and the surge in globalization. During most of the Temperamental Era, there was an inverse relationship between bond yields and stock prices; while it was the opposite during the Great Moderation Era. The recent inverse relationship bears watching to gauge the likelihood we’ve exited the Great Moderation Era."

