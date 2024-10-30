Insights into Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filing and Its Implications for Investors

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), based in Austin, Texas, is renowned for its disciplined value equity investing approach. The firm, led by a team of seasoned investment professionals including CIO Stephen Yacktman, emphasizes a patient and diligent investment strategy aimed at achieving superior returns over a full market cycle. With a focus on good businesses, shareholder-oriented management, and low purchase prices, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) maintains a robust portfolio strategy that adapts to evolving market conditions.

Yacktman Asset Management's Strategic Moves in Q3 2024: A Closer Look at Alphabet Inc's Impact

Summary of New Buys

During the third quarter of 2024, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by acquiring shares in two new companies:

Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ:TLN) was the standout addition with 444,900 shares, making up 0.81% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $79.3 million.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) also joined the portfolio with a modest purchase of 732 shares, totaling around $201,260.

Key Position Increases

The firm also strategically increased its holdings in five existing stocks:

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) saw a significant boost with an additional 232,631 shares, bringing the total to 8,381,404 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 2.85% and impacted the portfolio by 0.06%, with a total value of $193.86 million.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A) also experienced an increase, albeit smaller, with one additional share, bringing the total to 15 shares, valued at approximately $10.37 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) exited positions in three companies in Q3 2024:

Kellanova Co (NYSE:K) was completely sold off, with all 2,141,913 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -1.16%.

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) also saw a complete exit with 272,894 shares sold, resulting in a -0.05% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

The firm reduced its stakes in 53 stocks, with notable reductions in:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw a reduction of 1,401,206 shares, a -39.69% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.41%. The stock traded at an average price of $169.25 during the quarter and has seen a 4.04% return over the past three months and 27.02% year-to-date.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced by 284,382 shares, a -18.55% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.19%. The stock's average trading price was $427.47 during the quarter, with a 2.93% three-month return and a 16.18% year-to-date gain.

Story Continues