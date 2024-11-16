Is Xylem Inc. (XYL) the Best Industrial Machinery Stock to Buy Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Industrial Machinery Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) stands against the other industrial machinery stocks.
Industrial stocks form the backbone of the American economy, encompassing companies that manufacture and maintain equipment used in the construction and manufacturing markets, such as compressors, turbines, and hydraulic systems. Their presence in the Dow Jones highlights their significance in the market.
According to Global Market Insights, the industrial machinery market, which was valued at $693.7 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% between 2024 and 2032 as a result of the increasing application of automation and smart technologies, which significantly boost efficiency and production. Material handling and robotics are two important industries driving this expansion since they are essential to contemporary industrial operations.
Regionally, the Asia-Pacific area is driving this expansion as per the aforementioned research, with growing industrialization in countries like China and India. In terms of country, the United States is leading the North American industrial machinery market in terms of revenue, with an estimated 2023 revenue of $246.5 billion and a projected 2032 revenue of $402.9 billion. Moreover, North America accounted for 45% of the industrial machinery market in 2023.
Looking ahead, according to Deloitte’s Manufacturing Industry 2024 Outlook, the manufacturing sector is utilizing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS Act, and Inflation Reduction Act to boost growth through improved semiconductor manufacturing and construction. Digital transformation is still essential in spite of economic challenges and a lack of skilled workers. Industrial metaverse capabilities are being integrated into smart factory systems, which are 12% more productive and cited by 86% of manufacturing leaders as essential for competitiveness. A game-changer, generative AI reduces labor restrictions while improving supply chain efficiency and product design.
That said, according to Interact Analysis's Manufacturing Industry Output Tracker (MIO), which Industrial Machinery Digest released on May 30, 2024, the global manufacturing industry is predicted to grow by just 0.6% in 2024, showing stagnation or minor decline in the majority of regions. The study mentioned that China's growth estimate was reduced from 2.8% to 2.4%, pointing out economic issues that may affect its 50% global manufacturing share. Although a slight decline is predicted in 2026 before a consistent rise through 2028, a recovery is projected in 2025 as global conditions improve. While Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore benefit from the semiconductor resurgence, the United States exhibits stronger manufacturing fueled by rising consumer expenditure and moderating inflation. Challenges include the slowdown in European manufacturing and pressures on the machinery market caused by high loan rates, which increase costs and reduce order intake. High living expenses still limit demand even though post-Covid supply chain problems have decreased.
Adrian Lloyd, CEO of Interact Analysis, made the following comment in Manufacturing Industry Output Tracker (MIO):
“The global outlook for manufacturing output is mixed to say the least. Our projections are holding but there are no clear signs of where recovery will come from and how strong it will be. As a result, we will be watching closely to see how constrained consumer spending in China, a strengthening US economy and global events will affect conditions."
He further added:
"The machinery market appears to be experiencing more challenging conditions than manufacturing overall, as global uncertainty leads to caution around investment in equipment.”
Data from the Federal Reserve in October revealed that U.S. industrial production dropped in September, largely due to reduced factory output influenced by a strike at Boeing Co. and the impact of two hurricanes. Production across factories, mines, and utilities declined by 0.3%, following a revised 0.3% increase in the previous month. However, the industrial sector of the broader market has risen by 22.4% since the beginning of the year.
Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 50
Revenue Growth Rate (year-over-year): 33.36%
Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is one of the world's top water technology firms. Its broad portfolio includes a variety of water industry equipment and solutions for the transportation, treatment, testing, and effective use of water for public utilities as well as commercial, residential, and industrial clients. The four business segments of Xylem are water solutions and services, measurement and control solutions, applied water, and water infrastructure. With its headquarters in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem employs 16,200 people and is present in more than 150 countries. In 2023, the business brought in $7.4 billion.
Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) achieved solid performance in Q3 2024, with sales of $2.1 billion, up 1% YoY on a reported and organic basis, as a result of an 8% rise in orders, which shows strong demand across the segments. Evoqua's integration is moving more quickly than expected, which is helping to increase margins and surpass projections. It is anticipated that this calculated action will further support the company's earnings and growth prospects. Additionally, Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) reported $217 million in net income, with a net income margin that grew to 10.3% due to cost-effectiveness and solid operational performance.
According to Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)'s revised full-year earnings expectations, the company expects to generate $8.5 billion in revenue, a 15% increase over the previous year, with organic revenue growth of roughly 5%. For the entire year, the business anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 20.5% and a free cash flow conversion to net income of at least 120%.
The company remains confident in its strategic plan, which focuses on long-term and profitable growth.
According to Insider Monkey's database, Ian Simm's Impax Asset Management was the company's largest stakeholder in Q2. It owns 1,677,816 shares worth $226.56 million as of Q2.
