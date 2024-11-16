Is Xylem Inc. (XYL) the Best Industrial Machinery Stock to Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Industrial Machinery Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) stands against the other industrial machinery stocks.

Industrial stocks form the backbone of the American economy, encompassing companies that manufacture and maintain equipment used in the construction and manufacturing markets, such as compressors, turbines, and hydraulic systems. Their presence in the Dow Jones highlights their significance in the market.

According to Global Market Insights, the industrial machinery market, which was valued at $693.7 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% between 2024 and 2032 as a result of the increasing application of automation and smart technologies, which significantly boost efficiency and production. Material handling and robotics are two important industries driving this expansion since they are essential to contemporary industrial operations.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific area is driving this expansion as per the aforementioned research, with growing industrialization in countries like China and India. In terms of country, the United States is leading the North American industrial machinery market in terms of revenue, with an estimated 2023 revenue of $246.5 billion and a projected 2032 revenue of $402.9 billion. Moreover, North America accounted for 45% of the industrial machinery market in 2023.

Looking ahead, according to Deloitte’s Manufacturing Industry 2024 Outlook, the manufacturing sector is utilizing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS Act, and Inflation Reduction Act to boost growth through improved semiconductor manufacturing and construction. Digital transformation is still essential in spite of economic challenges and a lack of skilled workers. Industrial metaverse capabilities are being integrated into smart factory systems, which are 12% more productive and cited by 86% of manufacturing leaders as essential for competitiveness. A game-changer, generative AI reduces labor restrictions while improving supply chain efficiency and product design.

That said, according to Interact Analysis's Manufacturing Industry Output Tracker (MIO), which Industrial Machinery Digest released on May 30, 2024, the global manufacturing industry is predicted to grow by just 0.6% in 2024, showing stagnation or minor decline in the majority of regions. The study mentioned that China's growth estimate was reduced from 2.8% to 2.4%, pointing out economic issues that may affect its 50% global manufacturing share. Although a slight decline is predicted in 2026 before a consistent rise through 2028, a recovery is projected in 2025 as global conditions improve. While Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore benefit from the semiconductor resurgence, the United States exhibits stronger manufacturing fueled by rising consumer expenditure and moderating inflation. Challenges include the slowdown in European manufacturing and pressures on the machinery market caused by high loan rates, which increase costs and reduce order intake. High living expenses still limit demand even though post-Covid supply chain problems have decreased.

