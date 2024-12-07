Xtract One Technologies Inc (XTRAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst ...

Revenue: $3.6 million for Q1, up 16% from $3.1 million in the prior-year period.

Gross Profit Margin: Approximately 64%, down from 67% in the prior-year period.

Contractual Backlog: $27 million at the end of the quarter, with $14 million in contractual backlog and $13 million in signed agreements pending installation.

Sales and Marketing Expenses: $1.7 million for the quarter, up from $1.5 million a year ago.

Research and Development Expenses: $1.8 million for the quarter, up from $1.7 million last year.

General and Administrative Expenses: $1.9 million for the quarter, up from $1.6 million last year.

Operating Cash Flow: Net operating cash outflow of $2 million for the quarter.

Release Date: December 06, 2024

Positive Points

Xtract One Technologies Inc (XTRAF) reported a 16% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, reaching approximately $3.6 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior-year period.

The company has secured new customer wins and is building a backlog of Xtract One Gateway contracts, including a significant contract with Tift County School District.

The One Gateway product is nearing the end of its certification process, with plans to begin shipping in mid- to end of calendar Q1 2025, indicating potential future revenue growth.

Xtract One Technologies Inc (XTRAF) has a qualified pipeline of opportunities valued at approximately CAD80 million, with about 60% upfront deals and 40% subscription deals.

The company is experiencing strong interest in both its Smart Gateway and One Gateway solutions, with a growing pipeline and increased activity in the marketplace.

Negative Points

Q1 2025 revenue was lighter than recent periods due to order and shipping timing delays, impacting the company's financial performance.

The gross profit margin decreased to approximately 64% from 67% in the prior-year period, primarily due to changes in product mix.

Operating cash outflow increased to $2 million during the quarter, reflecting lower revenue levels and continued investment in innovation.

Some contractual signings and deployment timings were delayed, pushing potential revenue into future quarters.

The company faces potential challenges from tariffs, which could impact manufacturing and pricing strategies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insight into the deal delays experienced in the quarter and when they might impact the P&L? A: Peter Evans, CEO: The delays are not systemic but rather due to unique situations with a few customers. For example, one customer is negotiating a new lease, and another is analyzing deployments across locations. We are still working with these organizations, and while we aim to close these deals soon, some may slip slightly into the next quarter.

