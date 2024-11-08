GuruFocus.com

Xperi Inc (XPER) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Gains Amid Market Challenges

  • Revenue: Approximately $133 million, up 2% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusting for the Autosen divestiture.

  • Adjusted Operating Expenses: Declined 18% or $18 million from the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $31.4 million, representing 24% of revenue, more than tripling from the prior year quarter.

  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: 51 cents.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the quarter with $73 million.

  • Unbilled Receivables: Total of $126 million, with two-thirds expected to be billed in the next four quarters.

  • Operating Cash Flow: $4 million use of cash.

  • Stock Repurchase: $10 million worth of stock repurchased, totaling 1.1 million shares at an average price of $8.92.

  • Updated Revenue Guidance: $490 million to $505 million for the full year 2024.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin Guidance: Increased to 14% to 16% for the full year 2024.

  • Full Year Operating Cash Flow: Expected to be a $50 to $60 million usage of cash.

  • Non-GAAP Tax Expense: Expected to be approximately $25 million for the full year.

  • Capital Expenditures: Estimated at approximately $20 million for the full year.

  • Estimated Share Count: Basic shares reduced to approximately 45 million, fully diluted shares to approximately 46 million.

Release Date: November 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Xperi Inc (NYSE:XPER) reported a strong performance in pay TV and connected car segments, driven by a large multi-year classic guide minimum guarantee deal.

  • The company achieved a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin, more than tripling from the prior year quarter, due to ongoing cost optimization efforts.

  • Xperi Inc (NYSE:XPER) completed the sale of its Autosen and related imaging business, contributing to improved profitability and strategic focus.

  • The company is on track to achieve its goal of $20 million monetizable endpoints by the end of 2025, which is expected to generate nearly $200 million of incremental revenue in 2026.

  • Xperi Inc (NYSE:XPER) signed a significant multi-year classic guide renewal with Panasonic, contributing to the long-term economic value of its legacy solutions.

Negative Points

  • The macro environment remains mixed, with challenges such as inflation, reduced discretionary spending, and global automotive issues impacting the business.

  • There were partner delays in the rollout of Tivo OS smart TVs, shifting some expected monetization revenue from 2024 into 2025.

  • Consumer electronics revenue declined by 38% due to market-based softness in certain end products like gaming consoles.

  • The connected car segment is experiencing signs of weakness, which may impact the per-unit HD radio business.

  • Operating cash flow was a $4 million use of cash, primarily driven by changes in working capital and one-time items.

