XP Inc. (XP): Among the Oversold Growth Stocks to Invest In

As investors focus on consumer spending in a bid to assess the broader health of the US economy, current data points demonstrate that the fears of recession are now overdone.

As investors focus on consumer spending in a bid to assess the broader health of the US economy, current data points demonstrate that the fears of recession are now overdone. UBS believes that the excess savings that were built up during the COVID-19 pandemic are now used up, and elevated levels of interest rates seem to be impacting activity, mainly in the housing market. However, as the US Fed moves further with its policy easing cycle, lower rates are expected to ease some downward pressure on the broader economy.

S&P Global mentioned that a risk-averse mood has been clouding the US stock market investor outlook for 4th straight month. That being said, the overall risk sentiment saw some improvement from September's 16-month low, as per the latest results from the firm's Investment Manager Index survey.

Forecasts for Q4 2024

As per JP Morgan, the stocks touched their 44th all-time high recently. Technology (+2.5%) continued to dominate the broader market, with Al roadshows demonstrating improved demand throughout the country. While past performance cannot be relied upon, the seasonality says that Q4 2024 acts as a tailwind for the broader US markets. Overall, consumers increase their spending more on retail at the time of the holiday season and the "Santa Claus" rally. However, the bank believes that 3 global events might affect the Q4 2024 asset returns. These include geopolitical tensions, Chinese policy stimulus, and the U.S. election.

Amidst the geopolitical tensions, gold, which generally produces positive returns in Q4 2024, can act as a safe-haven asset. Since the start of the quarter, oil prices have increased too. Therefore, both oil and gold can hedge portfolios. Next, the large bank believes that if further China’s policy support outpaces the market projections of 2 - 4 trillion renminbi (RMB) supplementary bond issuance, there might be another rally in the offing for onshore and offshore equities and commodities. Talking about the elections, the typical seasonality is likely to persist. There can be increased volatility.

Outlook for Growth Stocks

Market experts opine that when there is a reversal in the global interest rate cycle, the growth stocks are expected to outperform. This is because reduced rates help in fueling liquidity in the growth companies.

As per Comerica Wealth Management, the market environments with declining rates and rising profits support the broader equity prices. Moreover, the expectations of the rate cuts led to a change in the investing appetite as these investors are now focused on public companies that are interest-rate sensitive (including the growth stocks). Therefore, B. Riley Wealth Management believes that dividend stocks, telecoms, and consumer staples are some of the sectors that are likely to benefit.

Our Methodology

To list 10 Oversold Growth Stocks to Invest In, we used a Finviz screener to extract stocks that have fallen significantly on a YTD basis and have a forward P/E of less than 15x. After getting a list of 25-30 stocks, we narrowed it down to the following 10 stocks having high hedge fund holdings, as of Q2 2024. Finally, the stocks were ranked in the ascending order of their hedge fund sentiments.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Forward P/E (As of 14 October): 10.91x

% Decline on a YD Basis: ~31%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) offers financial products and services in Brazil.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) remains focused on growth levers, which include retail investments, insurance, retirement plans, FX, global investments, digital accounts, and corporate and SMB clients. In the recent earnings call, the company highlighted that corporate restructuring remains underway, which focuses on ensuring guidance delivery and disciplined capital allocation. The restructuring also aims to boost profitability and shareholder returns.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) continues to improve benefits for credit card customers and it has managed costs, resulting in gross profit expansion. In Q2 2024, the company’s client Assets totalled R$1.2 trillion in Q2 2024, reflecting a rise of 14% YoY and 2% QoQ. YoY growth was aided by R$113 billion in net inflows and R$30 billion in market appreciation. The gross revenue came in at R$4.5 billion in Q2 2024, up 5% QoQ and up 21% YoY, primarily due to growth both in its Retail and Corporate & Issuer Services revenue YoY.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) continues to work on improving its credit card offerings and it plans to make 3 million more clients eligible. Moving forward, the company’s focus on growth levers across various sectors and corporate restructuring, which should be completed by year-end, is expected to act as tailwinds.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) expects H2 2024 to demonstrate better revenues and net income as compared to H1 2024. As per Wall Street, the shares of the company have an average target objective of $23.00.

Overall XP ranks 9th on our list of the oversold growth stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of XP as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than XP but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

