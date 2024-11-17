Xi tells Biden he's 'ready to work' with Trump, but warns against US-China decoupling

China's President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that he is "ready to work" with president-elect Donald Trump to improve the relationship and warned against attempts to decouple the world's two largest economies.

In what was likely their final meeting before Trump takes office, Xi also appeared to criticise the Biden administration's attempts to restrict the flow of advanced technology to China.

"China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences, so as to strive for a steady transition of the China-US relationship for the benefit of the two peoples," Xi said through a translator at the meeting in Peru's capital city of Lima.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"Only solidarity and cooperation can help humanity overcome current difficulties," Xi said. "In an age of flourishing sci-tech revolution, neither decoupling nor supply chain disruption is a solution."

Biden, speaking in response, said he was "very proud" of progress that the two sides have made in establishing bilateral dialogue that he said have prevented open conflict, high-level military-to-military talks, in particular.

"We haven't always agreed, but our conversations have always been candid and always been frank," he said. "These conversations prevent miscalculations and they ensure the competition between our two countries will not veer into conflict."

In an apparent swipe about a series of executive orders issued by Biden, which have blocked the flow of advanced semiconductor chips and artificial intelligence capabilities, the Chinese president referenced some of Biden's most hardline policies against Beijing

"Humanity is faced with unprecedented challenges," Xi said. "Major country competition should not be the underlying logic of the times. Only solidarity and cooperation can help humanity overcome current difficulties."

"Only mutually beneficial cooperation can lead to common development," Xi said. "Small yard, high fences is not what the major countries should pursue."

Biden is due to step down in January following the decisive defeat of his party by Trump. In recent months, the "America first" president has threatened to impose wholesale tariffs of 20 per cent on all imports and 60 per cent on goods arriving from China.

Story Continues