Xi tells Biden he's 'ready to work' with Trump, but warns against US-China decoupling

China's President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that he is "ready to work" with president-elect Donald Trump to improve the relationship and warned against attempts to decouple the world's two largest economies.
In what was likely their final meeting before Trump takes office, Xi also appeared to criticise the Biden administration's attempts to restrict the flow of advanced technology to China.
"China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences, so as to strive for a steady transition of the China-US relationship for the benefit of the two peoples," Xi said through a translator at the meeting in Peru's capital city of Lima.
"Only solidarity and cooperation can help humanity overcome current difficulties," Xi said. "In an age of flourishing sci-tech revolution, neither decoupling nor supply chain disruption is a solution."
Biden, speaking in response, said he was "very proud" of progress that the two sides have made in establishing bilateral dialogue that he said have prevented open conflict, high-level military-to-military talks, in particular.
"We haven't always agreed, but our conversations have always been candid and always been frank," he said. "These conversations prevent miscalculations and they ensure the competition between our two countries will not veer into conflict."
In an apparent swipe about a series of executive orders issued by Biden, which have blocked the flow of advanced semiconductor chips and artificial intelligence capabilities, the Chinese president referenced some of Biden's most hardline policies against Beijing
"Humanity is faced with unprecedented challenges," Xi said. "Major country competition should not be the underlying logic of the times. Only solidarity and cooperation can help humanity overcome current difficulties."
"Only mutually beneficial cooperation can lead to common development," Xi said. "Small yard, high fences is not what the major countries should pursue."
Biden is due to step down in January following the decisive defeat of his party by Trump. In recent months, the "America first" president has threatened to impose wholesale tariffs of 20 per cent on all imports and 60 per cent on goods arriving from China.
US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US Ambassador to China Nick Burns, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru on Saturday. Photo: Reuters alt=US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US Ambassador to China Nick Burns, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru on Saturday. Photo: Reuters>
During the meeting on the sidelines of this week's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru, the 71-year old Chinese leader told Biden, 82, that both countries should "keep exploring the right way for two major countries to get along well with each other", adding that ties between both countries could "encounter twists and turns or even regress" if one side regarded the other as an opponent or enemy.
Biden, who has sought the meeting for months, met Xi at the hotel in Lima where the Chinese leader was staying.
Speaking to the 21 leaders of Apec earlier on Saturday, Xi urged Asia-Pacific economies to pull together in the face of geopolitics, unilateralism and protectionism, echoing a speech he gave a day earlier at a related CEO Summit.
"Asia-Pacific cooperation is confronted with challenges such as rising tendencies of geopolitics, unilateralism and protectionism," he said. "At this historic crossroads, we Asia-Pacific countries carry greater responsibilities on our shoulders."
While Biden remains the president of the world's most powerful nation, his power is ebbing rapidly as the world looks to his mercurial successor in hopes of parsing how many of Trump's threats were campaign rhetoric and how much upheaval he could spark.
With the US poised to turn inward, Xi has sought at the annual summit to position China as a bastion of economic globalization ahead of Trump's return, warning that protectionism threatened to see the world move "back in history".
Xi stressed Saturday that Beijing's position of "firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests has not changed".
Xi's arrival in Latin America, a region that tends to fall under Washington's influence, has hardly been low-key.
On Friday, he inaugurated Peru's new Chancay port facility, which funded and operated by China, arriving with some 300 businessmen in tow ready to do deals. And he has signed some 30 bilateral agreements with Peru, including an updated free-trade agreement.
The Chinese embassy in Washington pushed back Friday on US concern over China's forceful trade and investment approach and whether the port might be used by the Chinese military. "Latin American countries can choose their own development paths and partners," the embassy said in a statement. "Latin America belongs to its people. It is not any country's 'backyard'".
But Biden has vowed to continue working to advance his policies until he steps down, pushing back against Xi over Beijing and Pyongyang's support for Moscow in the Ukraine war, instability in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, fentanyl and human rights, US officials said.
While Biden has aimed to lower tensions with China, Washington is furious over an alleged recent China-linked hack of telephone calls by US government and presidential campaign officials.
The leaders of the world's two largest economies and most powerful militaries have, over the last four years, presided over a bilateral relationship that hit new depths with the flight of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the continental United States early in 2023 before being shot down by an F-22 fighter jet.
That saw virtually all communication between the two superpowers severed.
The two leaders then managed to put a floor under the relationship last November, when the US hosted Apec in northern California, where Xi and Biden agreed to resume consultations over military communication, artificial intelligence and illicit drugs.
Although the two leaders have very different styles, they have known each other since they were both vice presidents. Biden has repeatedly mentioned in speeches his first meeting, a long meal in Chengdu, when Xi asked him to define America and he responded: "possibilities."
Trump's inclination toward tariffs, autocrats and protectionism runs largely counter to the foreign policy vision Biden spent much of the past four years espousing on the world stage.
Despite the high global stakes, there is little Biden can say to Xi about Washington-Beijing ties ahead given Trump's unpredictable nature and inclination to reject predecessor policies out of hand.
"Transitions are uniquely consequential moments in geopolitics, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said as Biden headed for Peru. "And so, part of what President Biden will communicate is that we need to maintain stability, clarity, predictability through this transition between the United States and China."
Biden and his top officials have avoided commenting directly on the wrenching policy shift expected under Trump, including the unwinding of many of their policies and accomplishments, although Biden said the world faced "a moment of significant political change" in touting a three-way partnership between the United States, Japan and South Korea this week.
"There's still a value for these meetings between the outgoing president and other leaders. It's a tough situation but valuable," said Han-koo Yeo, a former Korean trade minister who participated in several Apec negotiations. "You try to remain optimistic, otherwise you go insane."
Also attending the Xi-Biden meeting on the US side were Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, among others, while the Chinese delegation included Cai Qi, a top-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.
This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century.
